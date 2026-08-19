Buddy Miller Shares New Single Featuring THE MCCRARY SISTERS

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Buddy Miller has shared his new single 'As Long As I Have You,' featuring the McCrary Sisters.

Premiered by Relix, the soulful new track offers another taste of Buddy's first solo album in fifteen years, arriving September 11.

The self-titled Buddy Miller brings together country soul, gospel and early rock 'n' roll, with an incredible cast of friends including Emmylou Harris, The War & Treaty, Lee Ann Womack, Shawn Colvin, Ashley Monroe, Elizabeth Cook, Jim Lauderdale, Dan Penn, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams.

Buddy Miller will host a fan exclusive Bandcamp Listening Party to hear his new album, Buddy Miller, in full before the September 11th release. Fans can chat with Buddy about the making of the record and join other fans for an early listen of the album. The event begins at 8:00pm ET on Tuesday, September 8th.

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