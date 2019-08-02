17 Memphis Release Debut Album FOREVER

Today, Nashville duo, 17 Memphis release their debut album Forever. Felix Snow and Chelsea Todd are both successful musicians separately. Snow is an accomplished producer who has worked with artists such as SZA, Kiiara, Icona Pop and he has also written and produced for Christina Aguilera, among others. Chelsea Todd fronts the electropop outfit, TYSM, who has had mega hits such as "Honeymoon Phase."

"This album is all about acoustic instruments fused with heavy doses of Ableton, and a $99 USB mic. It's a laptop album from space as well as a real life acoustic country record. Some of it was made in hotels, kitchens - anywhere we wanted. All of it was mixed on headphones. I have a feeling we will always make records that way, wherever the wind takes us. Anywhere but a stuffed up luxe recording studio with $500 lunches and engineers who don't want to be there. Screw that. " says Snow.

Todd expands, saying "this is an ending and a new beginning. It's an end to the first chapter of our journey that started in Memphis, TN. We are excited about the future more than ever and are so grateful to share this music."

17 Memphis channels the midpoint between classic country, future pop, and modern rap production. Country music's newest duo 17 Memphis bring their own unique sound to the crossover genre game with one specific goal: to break the rules.

With sounds similar to peers Sam Hunt and Florida Georgia Line, 17 Memphis offer a fresh aesthetic to country music that fans have yet to experience listening to mainstream country radio.

Felix Snow and Chelsea Todd, the voices behind 17 Memphis, may be new to Nashville but neither is new to the music scene. Both consider the group a natural progression from their pop collaborations. Snow, originally from Connecticut, is an award-winning platinum producer who grew up influenced by The Grateful Dead and The Beach Boys. His most recent work includes the multiplatinum single "Gold" by Kiiara, and has also written and produced for Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and Katy Perry.

Todd, a small-town girl from Texas, grew up singing Patsy Cline but later transformed her sound while creating her pop project, TYSM, on Snow's label EFFESS Records.

A cross country road trip and a stop in Tennessee became the inspiration to kickstart the duo's country endeavor. A fresh acoustic guitar and a Memphis hotel room would become the breeding ground of the first song written as a duo, the inspiration behind their unique name, and the beginning of a romantic relationship between the two.





