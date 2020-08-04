16 Year Old Singer/Songwriter Maxie Mandel Releases First Song 'Rise'

'Rise' is an inspirational anthem written to help everyone overcome adversity.

Singer/Songwriter Maxie Mandel, 16, released her first original song on July 24, 2020 and got a quick response from fans! Based on her passion for music and her talent as a storyteller, "RISE" is an inspirational anthem written to help everyone overcome adversity. Mandel says, "More than ever, we need to think positively. We need to remember that when we are feeling down, we will rise up."

For this independent teenage artist based in the Philadelphia area, she was overwhelmed to see "RISE" surpass 1,000 streams on Spotify in less than three days and jump another thousand just one day after reaching that milestone. Maxie feels grateful to share her inspirational messages through her music. When describing "RISE", she said, "This song is so special to me because I wrote it when I was going through a hard time at school, and it got me through. It reminds me that whatever I am going through at the time, it won't last forever."

Mandel recently launched the #risechallenge on Tik Tok. She explained, "It's a campaign to show what we "rise" for in terms of what makes us happy, feel alive or show what we care about." Each day she is adding new videos. A "RISE" music video is currently under production.

Mandel plays piano and guitar to write contemporary songs that transcend any one particular genre. An award-winning songwriter, she was honored to receive the 2018 Meridee Winters Music School Teen Song Contest. She was also recognized as a Top Five Pop Finalist in Philly's 2019 PHL LIVE Center Stage Competition. In addition, she was recognized in Main Line Today Magazine's "Next Gen: 15 Local Leaders Under the Age of 30".

Mandel is committed to supporting the community through her music. A young person who was born very prematurely, she is a role model for overcoming the odds and to strive for the best. She is the founder of Maxie's Hot Chocolate House, an annual teen concert event that benefits World Café Live Education in Philadelphia. One of her songs written for a non-profit organization, Brandon's Voice, advocates for autism awareness. Lately, she has been performing her originals to benefit local organizations that have missions that resonate with her lyrics including DMAX Foundation and Women's Resource Center,

'RISE" is available to buy and stream on all platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon music and more.

Listen below!

