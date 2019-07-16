16-Year-Old Singer Keytona Signs With FameUS

FameUS, an imprint of UniversalCMG World Entertainment 1954, today announced the signing of Keytona, a 16-year-old singer, songwriter, actress, and model from the South to a recording contract. Keytona has been pursuing her dream to be a national recording artist since she was 8 years old. Now she has the opportunity to live out her dream.

UniversalCMG is ranked in the TOP 10 of Independent Major Record labels in America with a catalog of national recording artists and releases. Keytona will be the first teenage female singer signed to the UniversalCMG Imprint FameUS. FameUS is created as an outlet for musical talent that would normally be passed up do to the saturation of gifted individuals in the music industry today. FameUS' slogan, "We Are Born To Do This!" makes a bold statement and they intend to discover more talent that believes it as well.

Platinum producer and Music Executive Edward "Caprice" Straiter is the CEO of UniversalCMG, and was introduced to Keytona over a conference call one Wednesday evening in May 2019. "We are proud, and honored to have the opportunity to help further the music career for Keytona and make history once again," says Mr. Straiter. Keytona's first single "Living The Life" will be a fun summer song about enjoying life to the fullest with no worries or drama.

Keytona has been home schooled for several years as a result of being bullied while attending public schools. She wants the world to know that if a situation knocks you down, God will bless you with a brighter situation that will lift you up beyond your wildest dreams. Keytona has a story to tell, and the label is here to give her the tools and support she needs to fulfill her love for music.

The Debut Pre-release of her single will be Tuesday July 23, 2019 on all digital download sites and her music video featured on VEVO and all video streaming sites. Her career in the entertainment industry has just begun, and she will continue to use every opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others.

To learn more visit: www.unicmg.com to follow her amazing story.

FameUS is an imprint label of UniversalCMG World Entertainment 1954. UniversalCMG World Entertainment 1954 is a Straiter Enterprise Inc. Company. All other marks acknowledged.





