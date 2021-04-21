117 Entertainment Rebrands With Addition of Jentry Davis & Cassie Wells

117 Entertainment announced, today, it's rebranding as an innovative publicity and artist development company. As the landscape continues to expand in both the music and media industries, Owner/President Zach Farnum saw a need for development within the companies' strategies and initiatives. A fresh logo, website and branding highlight the structural developments including the addition of Cassie Wells as Label & Content Manager and Jentry Davis as Publicity Manager, joining existing Publicity Manager Erin Fligel who has been with the company since 2019. Additionally, 117 has opened a new collaborative and creative space in Germantown's 100 Taylor Arts Collective.



Davis grew up around the music industry, with her brothers both finding success in Nashville. After completing her undergraduate degree in Public Relations at Louisiana State University she moved to Music City to dive into the business side of music. She interned at 117 Entertainment early in her journey before going into B2B marketing, now she's back to do what she came here to do. Reach Davis at jentry@117group.com.



Wells was brought onto the team after time as the morning host on YoCo Nashville and program director of WDKN in Dickson, Tenn. She is in the Army Reserves and hosts her own podcast, The Cassie Wells Podcast where she's interviewed Jordan Davis, Allie Colleen, Canaan Cox and more. Her focus, in addition to running 117 Music, is on developing strategic content with clients and translating that to opportunities with partners including media outlets and influencers. Reach her at cassie@117group.com.



"A motivated and driven team is instrumental to our success in this era of ever-evolving strategies," says Farnum, "Cassie and Jentry add a new energy to our team and bring innovative ideas, unique experience and excitement. We are thrilled to have them as a part of the 117 family and helping us stay on the cutting edge of the industry. Our company is more collaborative than we've ever been!"



The expansion brings the company's numerous resources to the forefront; last year they announced a partnership with The Orchard on 117 Music, bringing an international leading distributor onboard and building a catalog that has racked up nearly 10 million streams. Most notably, 117 Music independently released Randy Travis' 2020 single "Fool's Love Affair" and the team has built the Country Music Hall of Famer's official TikTok channel to over 1.2 million followers and over 37 million views highlighted by an appearance on TODAY amongst other major outlets.



117 Management's Scooter Brown Band pivoted from what would have been their biggest year of touring into what became their most successful year of releases with three singles racking up over 1 million streams and setting up 2021's return to the road.



117 Publicity executed the roll-out of Jerry Lee Lewis' 85 Birthday Celebration (produced by Farnum) with artists like Elton John, Keith Richards and Ringo Starr paying tribute to the icon as well as over 9 albums, 40 singles and 14 music videos including Drew Parker's wildly successful EP, While You're Gone. The team has taken clients' TikTok presence to new heights, elevating numbers and engagement across the board. For more information visit 117group.com.

Photo Credit (L to R): Jessica Adynelle, Cassie Wells, Jason Myers (2)