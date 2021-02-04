101 Studios Acquires Explosive New York Times Article 'How The Death Of A Muslim Recruit Revealed A Culture Of Brutality In The Marines'

101 Studios announced today the acquisition of the New York Times Magazine article about the mysterious death of US Marine Corps recruit, Raheel Siddiqui, which led to exposing a corrupt, brutal and torturous culture at Parris Island boot camp in South Carolina. The article will serve as source material for a scripted limited series produced by 101 Studios.

Originally published in 2017, Janet Reitman's article recounts the death of young Muslim recruit, Raheel Siddiqui. In 2016, after days of continuous hazing and harassment, Siddiqui, a brand-new Marine Corps recruit, fell to his death at Parris Island in front of several of his fellow recruits. As investigations began into Siddiqui's tragic death, a pattern of cyclical, systemic abuse emerged. The new limited series will chronicle the traumatic moments leading up to Siddiqui's fall while also uncovering the culture of abuse that has plagued the Parris Island boot camp.

"We feel privileged to have the opportunity to tell this story," said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. "Raheel's death was tragic and his family's loss is immeasurable, but his death has revealed he is not the only victim. We intend to further explore the brutal hazing and torture that has riddled Parris Island for decades and tell the stories of the other victims who have silently suffered."

"Few stories I have written in the past several years seem as urgent as this one, given the culture of racism and Islamophobia within the military," says Reitman.

Executive Producers for the series include: David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari.

Kelsey Pfleger and Leif Cervantes de Reinstein from Sheppard Mullin handled the deal on behalf of 101 Studios. Janet Reitman's deal was brokered by Luke Speed of Curtis Brown Group on behalf of Laurie Liss at Sterling Lord Literistic.