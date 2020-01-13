The Still Tide Shares New Single

The Still Tide - lead by Denver powerhouse artist Anna Morsett - will release their new Between Skies EP this Friday, January 17, 2020. With Morsett's intricate guitar work and breathtaking vocals on full display, the gut-shaking collection of melodic indie rock sincerely examines the human experience through how relationships change, grow, and end with each poetic new song.

Today, she has revealed a lyric video for new single, "Better Than I've Been". "This song is about the hope for a deeper, more impactful love/relationship," explains Morsett. "I wanted to fall in love in the way I dreamed and hoped love could be - something life altering and new in a way I'd not yet known -and that would require me to "learn to love better than I've been" loved."

Hailing from Olympia, WA, Morsett is influenced as much by growing up in the Pacific Northwest as by her experiences traveling the globe as a guitar tech for artists such as Kaki King, Tallest Man On Earth and Devil Makes Three. Her intricate, immersive performance has landed opening spots with Cat Power, Nathaniel Rateliff + The Night Sweats, Charlie Cunningham and Margaret Glaspy and she will support Nathaniel Rateliff once again later this year in addition to her headline dates. Don't miss your chance to experience The Still Tide live!

