Sacred Music Star Snatam Kaur Releases New Album 'NIRANKAAR'

Yogi, singer, songwriter, Grammy nominee, and international peace activist Snatam Kaur announces the release of new album Nirankaar, on Friday, May 13. It's her sixteenth full length album and her first with the multi-Grammy winning label Be Why Music.

Nirankaar, which means "Formless God," expresses how the divine often manifests in ways that can't easily be perceived or understood. The album is a collaboration with producer Ram Dass on piano and vocals, Grecco Buratto on guitar and vocals, and Sukhmani on tabla, percussion, and vocals.

Sung in the sacred language of Gurmukhi, the music is suitable for deep relaxation and healing work. It features the New Age Grammy nominee's luminous interpretations of sacred mantras and verses from the Sikh tradition.

Snatam's music has been played in yoga studios across the world for over two decades, and she's developed her devoted, global following by playing festivals and special events from India to the Ukraine. She begins her Into the Light Tour in May, touring with her band in support of the new album and bringing a group meditation for peace at every show.

With performances across Europe, the UK, and Israel, many of the dates are at outdoor venues, combining the healing power of nature with the chanting of sacred mantras. In seven of the cities (marked with * below), Snatam will lead Kundalini & Sacred Sound Workshops for devotees who would like to deepen their practice even further.

Listen to the new album here:

Snatam Kaur Into the Light Tour

May 15, 16 Tallinn, Estonia*

May 18-20 Tel Aviv*

May 22 Barcelona

May 24-26 London*

May 28, 29 Lisbon

June 4,5 Prague*

June 7, 8, Bucharest

June 10, 11, 12 Zurich*

June 18, 19 Brussels*

June 21, 22 Amsterdam

June 24, 25 Vienna

June 27, 28 Copenhagen*