Orville Peck Sets Off On Summer/Fall Tour Dates
Enigmatic country star Orville Peck continues to tour in support of his critically acclaimed debut album Pony, out now via SubPop Records. Upcoming tour dates include stops at Austin City Limits, Thing, Hopscotch, Way Out West, Oya and Linecheck festivals, as well as sold out shows at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, New York's Music Hall of Williamsburg, Chicago's Lincoln Hall and the Swedish American Music Hall in San Francisco. See below for a complete list of dates.
Produced by Peck, Pony was recorded and mixed by Jordan Koop at The Noise Floor on Gabriola Island, British Columbia and mastered by Harris Newman at Grey Market Mastering in Montreal. The album is available for purchase via SubPop Records.
Peck recently premiered his newest video for the track "Hope to Die" via Vogue, who note, "While his fashion is certainly standout, it is not just for show. There are layers of meaning to Peck's persona, which taps into gay culture and cowboy masculinity. In his newest video, 'Hope to Die,' the opening shot references the famous cowboys from the '70s Vivienne Westwood Seditionaries T-shirt of two cowboys naked from the waist down." Watch/share the video at https://bit.ly/2KSnNRL. Peck previously premiered the videos for the tracks "Dead of Night," "Turn to Hate" and "Big Sky."
ORVILLE PECK LIVE
August 7-Oslo, NO-Oya Festival
August 8-Gothenburg, SE-Way Out West Festival
August 10-Venlo, NL-Zomerparkfeest
August 14-Santa Ana, CA-The Observatory (SOLD OUT)
August 15-San Diego, CA-The Casbah (SOLD OUT)
August 17-Los Angeles, CA-The Troubadour (SOLD OUT)
August 18-Los Angeles, CA-The Troubadour (SOLD OUT)
August 19-San Francisco, CA-Swedish American Music Hall (SOLD OUT)
August 21-Ogden, UT-Ogden Amphitheater*
August 22-Boise, ID-Knitting Factory*
August 23-Portland, OR-Keller Auditorium*
August 24-Port Townsend, WA-Thing
August 26-Victoria, BC-Capital Ballroom
August 27-Vancouver, BC-Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
September 6-Raleigh, NC-Hopscotch Music Festival
September 12-Ottawa, ON-CityFolk Festival
September 14-Nashville, TN-Americana Fest
September 18-Montreal, QC-La Sala Rossa (SOLD OUT)
September 19-Somerville, MA-ONCE Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
September 20-Brooklyn, NY-Music Hall of Williamsburg (SOLD OUT)
September 21-Washington, DC-Union Stage (SOLD OUT)
September 24-Atlanta, GA-Purgtatory Room at the Masquerade (SOLD OUT)
September 25-Ybor City, FL-Crowbar
September 27-Marfa, TX-Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love
September 28-New Orleans, LA-Gasa Gasa (SOLD OUT)
September 30-Houston, TX-White Oak Music Hall
October 1-Dallas, TX-Southside Music Hall
October 3-Kansas City, MO-The Record Bar (SOLD OUT)
October 4-St. Louis, MO-Blueberry Hill (SOLD OUT)
October 5-Chicago, IL-Lincoln Hall (SOLD OUT)
October 6-Grand Rapids, MI-The Pyramid Scheme (SOLD OUT)
October 8-Columbus, OH-Ace of Cups (SOLD OUT)
October 9-Cleveland, OH-Grog Shop (SOLD OUT)
October 10-Philadelphia, PA-The Foundry (SOLD OUT)
October 12-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Festival
October 15-Brooklyn, NY-Music Hall of Williamsburg (SOLD OUT)
October 18-Toronto, ON-Lee's Palace (SOLD OUT)
October 22-Dublin, IE-The Grand Social
October 23-Glasgow, UK-Mono
October 24-Leeds, UK-Brudenell Social Club
October 26-Amsterdam, NL-London Calling
October 27-Brighton, UK-Green Door Store
October 28-London, UK-Scala
October 30-Manchester, UK-YES (Pink Room)
October 31-Antwerp, BE-Filter Festival
November 1-Paris, FR-Pitchfork Paris
November 4-Copenhagen, DK-Loppen
November 6-Reykjavik, IS-Iceland Airwaves
November 8-Hamburg, DE-Nochtwache
November 9-Berlin, DE-Badehaus
November 10-Munich, DE-Folks! Club
November 12-Zurich, CH-Rote Fabrik
November 13-Rivoli, IT-Circolo della Musica
November 14-Bologna, IT-TPO†
November 19-Madrid, ES-Wurlitzer
November 20-Barcelona, ES-Sidecar
November 22-Milan, IT-Linecheck Festival
December 5-Toronto, ON-Danforth Music Hall
* with Calexico and Iron & Wine
† with Deerhunter