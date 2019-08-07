Orville Peck Sets Off On Summer/Fall Tour Dates

Enigmatic country star Orville Peck continues to tour in support of his critically acclaimed debut album Pony, out now via SubPop Records. Upcoming tour dates include stops at Austin City Limits, Thing, Hopscotch, Way Out West, Oya and Linecheck festivals, as well as sold out shows at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, New York's Music Hall of Williamsburg, Chicago's Lincoln Hall and the Swedish American Music Hall in San Francisco. See below for a complete list of dates.

Produced by Peck, Pony was recorded and mixed by Jordan Koop at The Noise Floor on Gabriola Island, British Columbia and mastered by Harris Newman at Grey Market Mastering in Montreal. The album is available for purchase via SubPop Records.

Peck recently premiered his newest video for the track "Hope to Die" via Vogue, who note, "While his fashion is certainly standout, it is not just for show. There are layers of meaning to Peck's persona, which taps into gay culture and cowboy masculinity. In his newest video, 'Hope to Die,' the opening shot references the famous cowboys from the '70s Vivienne Westwood Seditionaries T-shirt of two cowboys naked from the waist down." Watch/share the video at https://bit.ly/2KSnNRL. Peck previously premiered the videos for the tracks "Dead of Night," "Turn to Hate" and "Big Sky."

ORVILLE PECK LIVE

August 7-Oslo, NO-Oya Festival

August 8-Gothenburg, SE-Way Out West Festival

August 10-Venlo, NL-Zomerparkfeest

August 14-Santa Ana, CA-The Observatory (SOLD OUT)

August 15-San Diego, CA-The Casbah (SOLD OUT)

August 17-Los Angeles, CA-The Troubadour (SOLD OUT)

August 18-Los Angeles, CA-The Troubadour (SOLD OUT)

August 19-San Francisco, CA-Swedish American Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

August 21-Ogden, UT-Ogden Amphitheater*

August 22-Boise, ID-Knitting Factory*

August 23-Portland, OR-Keller Auditorium*

August 24-Port Townsend, WA-Thing

August 26-Victoria, BC-Capital Ballroom

August 27-Vancouver, BC-Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

September 6-Raleigh, NC-Hopscotch Music Festival

September 12-Ottawa, ON-CityFolk Festival

September 14-Nashville, TN-Americana Fest

September 18-Montreal, QC-La Sala Rossa (SOLD OUT)

September 19-Somerville, MA-ONCE Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

September 20-Brooklyn, NY-Music Hall of Williamsburg (SOLD OUT)

September 21-Washington, DC-Union Stage (SOLD OUT)

September 24-Atlanta, GA-Purgtatory Room at the Masquerade (SOLD OUT)

September 25-Ybor City, FL-Crowbar

September 27-Marfa, TX-Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love

September 28-New Orleans, LA-Gasa Gasa (SOLD OUT)

September 30-Houston, TX-White Oak Music Hall

October 1-Dallas, TX-Southside Music Hall

October 3-Kansas City, MO-The Record Bar (SOLD OUT)

October 4-St. Louis, MO-Blueberry Hill (SOLD OUT)

October 5-Chicago, IL-Lincoln Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 6-Grand Rapids, MI-The Pyramid Scheme (SOLD OUT)

October 8-Columbus, OH-Ace of Cups (SOLD OUT)

October 9-Cleveland, OH-Grog Shop (SOLD OUT)

October 10-Philadelphia, PA-The Foundry (SOLD OUT)

October 12-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Festival

October 15-Brooklyn, NY-Music Hall of Williamsburg (SOLD OUT)

October 18-Toronto, ON-Lee's Palace (SOLD OUT)

October 22-Dublin, IE-The Grand Social

October 23-Glasgow, UK-Mono

October 24-Leeds, UK-Brudenell Social Club

October 26-Amsterdam, NL-London Calling

October 27-Brighton, UK-Green Door Store

October 28-London, UK-Scala

October 30-Manchester, UK-YES (Pink Room)

October 31-Antwerp, BE-Filter Festival

November 1-Paris, FR-Pitchfork Paris

November 4-Copenhagen, DK-Loppen

November 6-Reykjavik, IS-Iceland Airwaves

November 8-Hamburg, DE-Nochtwache

November 9-Berlin, DE-Badehaus

November 10-Munich, DE-Folks! Club

November 12-Zurich, CH-Rote Fabrik

November 13-Rivoli, IT-Circolo della Musica

November 14-Bologna, IT-TPO†

November 19-Madrid, ES-Wurlitzer

November 20-Barcelona, ES-Sidecar

November 22-Milan, IT-Linecheck Festival

December 5-Toronto, ON-Danforth Music Hall

* with Calexico and Iron & Wine

† with Deerhunter





