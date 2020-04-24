John Gregorius Celebrates New Album Release

A change of scenery resulted in a shift of inspiration and a renewal of John Gregorius' creative energy when, after finishing his previous album, Still Voice in 2016, he pulled up stakes from Southern California and relocated inland to the Sonoran Desert of Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by majestic saguaro cactus, mesquite brush, and palo verde trees, Gregorius instantly felt at home immersed in the mountainous desert landscape.

"I have found the desert to be a deeply spiritual place," he explains. "The solitude, openness, resilience, mystery and life in spite of the sometimes harsh and difficult landscape, leads one to contemplation of a bigger meaning and understanding our true selves. This meditation of creation and Creator is the unifying color and design of this recording. My hope is that it brings a sense of being awake and alive...Full of Life."

Full Of Life, the third album on the Spotted Peccary label from composer and guitarist John Gregorius, is a free flowing, sincere set of compositions brought to life by the time-honored ensemble of guitar, bass, and drums, all richly augmented by synth ambiences, electronic beats, and ambient guitar atmospheres. Moody and elegant, the album's melodic passages and tonal textures guide the listener on a delightful discovery of painted vistas and unfolding beauty. The album releases April 24, 2020 on Spotted Peccary Music in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats.

Imbued with a sense of freedom, the music on Full Of Life remains unified and cohesive while at the same time not confined to the boundaries of one sound as it moves effortlessly through styles ranging from ambient to melodic to post rock. Tensions build and release creating a sense of drama as the music eases through moments of lush orchestration, gentle melodies, mysterious ambiences, and memorable cinematic peaks. Uninhibited and natural, the ten guitar-centric tracks feel honest and pure with an emotional blend of electric and acoustic guitars, bass, keyboards, and percussion. Contributors to the album include analog drum samples provided by Howard Givens for "Unfolding Beauty" and on "Monsoon Clearing" the drums were played by Mitch Ross, with bass by Rick Baptista, and vocals by Kimberly Daniels; on "Path of Renewal" the violin and cello were played by Kayla Applegate.

In an early review, music journalist Robin James says that the sound of Full Of Life makes him think of a "unique new southwestern guitar sensation, with a very bright and wide open sky... The rocky slopes and sandy areas of the desert floor merge in the distance into shimmering waves, which add their songs to the western wind for an unforgettable calming and attractive instrumental sound that is comforting in this auditory desert landscape."

Fans of acoustic fingerstyle guitar, ambient electric guitar, thoughtful orchestrated leads, and in-the-pocket rhythmic grooves will enjoy Full of Life, which also embodies the deep spirit of renewal brought about by Gregorius' new life in the Sonoran desert. The music flows through each mood and moment like vital water through a desert arroyo; fluid, graceful, inviting, and refreshing...and sound that grew out of a search for meaning within life's mysteries.

Full of Life was mastered by Howard Givens, and is available for physical purchase in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. The CD version of Full of Life arrives in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes vibrant artwork, liner notes, a 4 page booklet, and exquisite package design by Daniel Pipitone, incorporating photography by Micayla Gregorius.









Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You