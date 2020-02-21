Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise 2020 Lineup Announced Feat. Descendents, Bad Religion, & More

Acclaimed Celtic punk band Flogging Molly have announced the 2020 lineup for their sixth annual Salty Dog Cruise setting sail November 5-9 on Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas out of Tampa, FL with port stops in Key West and CocoCay, Bahamas.

The four-night celebration will feature legendary punk bands Descendents and Bad Religion, Americana collective The Devil Makes Three, punk supergroup Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Broilers, Mongol Horde (feat. Frank Turner), Authority Zero, The Bunny Gang, The Cherry Coke$, Punk Rock Karaoke and more to be announced.

The cruise will also feature additional fan experiences including a half-pipe with professional skaters, artist-hosted casino nights, bar experiences in an English Pub and wine bar with numerous on-shore excursions such as pub crawls, parasailing, paddle boarding, snorkeling, dolphin watching, and helicopter, bike, and kayak tours.

Cabin packages, including meals and premium alcohol, are on sale now at http://floggingmollycruise.com.

Flogging Molly also recently announced the sixth annual St. Patrick's Day Festival taking place on Tuesday, March 17 at the Hollywood Palladium in West Hollywood, CA. The 2020 edition Presented by KLOS 95.5 and Sponsored by Breckenridge Brewery's Nitro Irish Stout will also feature performances from Mad Caddies and Street Dogs. The evening Palladium show will begin at 6 p.m. and tickets are on sale now at FloggingMolly.com.

The FREE Pre-Show Outdoor Festival will return in the Palladium parking lot earlier in the day with performances from members of Flogging Molly with Matt & Dennis taking the stage as an Irish acoustic duo, and a DJ set from bassist/vocalist Nathen Maxwell. Headlining the outdoor stage are LA icons The Briggs, with additional sets from hometown Celtic rockers Hoist the Colors, the Texas grit punk group Vandoliers, a Live Broadcast from Frosty, Heidi and Frank on KLOS 95.5, and Irish dancing from Power Academy of Irish Dance. The festival, as always, will be fully immersed in the holiday celebration with an abundance of décor, photo ops, beer games, food trucks, activations and more. The FREE Pre-Show Outdoor Festival will begin at Noon and a FREE (21+) RSVP is now open at FloggingMolly.com/RSVP.

Prior to the Festival, Flogging Molly will take its St. Patrick's Day celebration on the road through Arizona, Nevada and California from March 12-15. The tour will begin on Thursday, March 12 in Funner, CA at Harrah's Resort SoCal and will also make stops in Maricopa, AZ on Friday, March 13, Cabazon, CA on Saturday, March 14 and Reno, NV on Sunday, March 15. The upcoming tour comes on the heels of the band's fall 2019 North American co-headline amphitheater run with Social Distortion.

Starting out as the house band at Molly Malone's and building a loyal following through endless touring, Flogging Molly is a staple in the punk scene and is currently supporting Life Is Good, their first new LP in over eight years. The album is filled with rousing songs that are timeless in their sentiment but directly related to today's most pressing concerns: politics, the economy, unemployment, planned boomtowns gone bust, immigration policies gone awry, and much more. Life Is Good serves as a wake-up call to those who have simply stood by while far-reaching political decisions were made that had serious impact on them. The band is currently working on the follow-up to Life Is Good and more information will be revealed over the course of 2020.

Flogging Molly is Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), Mike Alonso (drums, percussion).

Flogging Molly will be making the following appearances this March and at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in June. Dates below.

MARCH

12 - Funner, CA - Harrah's Resort SoCal *

13 - Maricopa, AZ - Harrah's Ak-Chin *

14 - Cabazon, CA - Morongo Casino *

15 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort *

17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium (St. Patrick's Day Festival) *

JUNE

14 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

* - Mad Caddies and Street Dogs supporting





Related Articles View More Music Stories