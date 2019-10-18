WOODPECKER BY DAVID BURKE Presents Pizzas and Pints on Monday 10/21

With football season in full gear, Woodpecker by David Burke's is presenting a "Pizzas and Pints" event kicking off this Monday, October 21st. Starting at 7pm, Celebrity Chef David Burke will be facing off with a fellow chef before the Jets take on the Patriots. The chefs will demo dishes from each of the opposing team, then guests will enjoy bottomless beer and pizza for the rest of the evening.

Tickets for the evening are only $50 and include a night of bottomless draft beer, never-ending New England and New York-themed wood-fired pizzas curated by Chef David Burke, and a primo seat to catch the game on the big screen.

With bottomless Pizzas and Pints, everyone's a winner! Please let me know if you need any additional information to share with your readers or you'd like to join for next week's event. Tickets for Pizza and Pints can be found here.

Woodpecker by David Burke is located at 30 West 30th Street, New York, NY. For more information, please visit https://www.woodpeckerbydb.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Woodpecker by David Burke





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You