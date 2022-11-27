VIGNOLI ITALIAN FOOD ANTHOLOGY for Olive Oil Gifts and More

We would like to introduce our readers to Vignoli Italian Food Anthology, that recently launched in the US founded by Claudio Vignoli, master miller and olive oil sommelier, and one of the world's leading authorities on olive oil.

Vignoli Italian Food Anthology offers gift sets that enhance any home's pantry, with carefully curated selections of olive oils that Vignoli produces with top olive growers in Italy. Vignoli tests and sources their best olives to blend and create a superior product rather than owning olive groves. After selecting the olives, Claudio returns to harvest them and transports them to nearby mills-either on the grove or a maximum of 10 miles away-ensuring the olive oil is produced from a single origin. Once the olives are milled, Claudio blends the oil to perfection. It is then shipped to Claudio's plant in Miami in specially designed temperature-controlled containers. The oil is stored in temperature controlled stainless steel tanks sealed with nitrogen to retain the freshness and bottled on demand in amber glass containers to reduce light exposure that can diminish the flavor and sold directly to the customer with the longest shelf life possible.

Vignoli currently offers 11 gift sets that pair infused olive oils and vinegars in cohesively themed packages to give consumers a convenient way to sample their products, all on which are available from Vignoli's online store.

Highlights from Vignoli's gift sets include:

Gift Sets:

Citrus Meets Savory ($60): This carefully curated collection made up of four of our most popular Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oils incorporates two classic flavor profiles that are made for home cooking- pungent, sweet Black Garlic and umami-laden White Truffle along with bright, citrusy, Meyer Lemon and fruity, tart Blood Orange. Try adding the citrus infused EVOO's to your next marinade, salad dressing, tuna tartar, or drizzle over sliced avocado. Experiment with our savory infused EVOO's by adding them to pasta sauces, stews, or drizzle over a pepperoni pizza!

Essential Italy ($55): Legendary flavors of Italy come together to create this exceptional collection of Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oils that will transport you straight to the rolling hills of the Italian countryside. Fresh, pungent sweet basil, citrusy Sicilian Mandarin orange, zesty lemon, and spicy red pepper infused Extra Virgin Olive Oils showcase the very best of Italy for this specially curated collection. Drizzle over pizza, grilled seafood, carpaccios, or add to your favorite pasta dish!

Flavors of Fruit ($55): If you are obsessed with freshly picked fruit as much as we are, this is the collection for you. Crisp, tart apples make our Apple Infused Balsamic Vinegar of Modena truly shine. Perfect for poultry dishes or fresh fish, this is one you'll use over and over again. Juicy peaches create the base for our Peach Infused Balsamic which is excellent when drizzled over creamy yogurt, fresh fruit, or ice cream. Our Pomegranate Infused Balsamic is far from ordinary and is made to be served with aged cheeses. Our delicate Pear Infused Balsamic rounds out this exceptional collection. Add it to your next salad dressing or drizzle over creamy Gorgonzola cheese for a special treat!

Visit their website for additional gift ideas which include prepared foods by their brand chef, Emily, an olive oil sommelier and chef, who has authored eight of her own cookbooks. Vignoli offers many other gift ideas from their product line that include pastas, Tapenades, egg pastas, sauces, among other Italian pantry items.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vignoli