VENTANAS RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE for “A Night in Tokyo” on 3/15

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On March 15th, plan a visit to Fort Lee, New Jersey for VENTANAS Restaurant and Lounge’s 5th anniversary with “A Night in Tokyo”, a Japanese-themed celebration. The event will feature the unveiling of a new Haiku-inspired sushi menu as well as a live music set from DJ Japanese Dee.

Also highlighted in the memorable evening is a selection of nightlife entertainment, including stilt walkers, fire dancers, and giveaways. Festivities commence at 9 p.m., and entry tickets are complimentary with all dinner reservations.

Since the new Haiku-inspired sushi menu will not be unveiled until March 15th as part of the 5th-anniversary celebration, the restaurant’s a la carte menu will also be served that evening, with highlights including, but not limited to Kalbi Braised Short Rib served on a bed of peanut-pineapple fried rice and bahn mi salad; Blackened Mahi Mahi with citrus jasmine rice, corn and huitlacoche salsa, and mojito sauce; and Colorado Lamb Rack, merguez sausage, olive tabbouleh, harissa yogurt with mustard frill salad.

The standout signature cocktails feature exciting artisanal mixes such as the Jalapiña, a blend of Don Julio blanco, triple sec, housemade pineapple marmalade, cilantro, and fresh lime juice or The Grass Ain’t Greener made with Tenjaku gin, lemon juice, lemongrass cordial, and housemade green tea simple syrup.

Ventanas serves dinner, weekend brunch and Happy Hour. The restaurant is located at 200 Park Ave., Fort Lee, NJ 07024. Visit their website at https://ventanasatthemodern.com/ and call (201) 583-4777. Follow them on Instagram @ventanasatthemodern.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ventanas