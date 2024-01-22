TRAVELERS, POETS AND FRIENDS Debuts-Specialty Market and Eatery in the West Village

Like their restaurants, Travelers, Poets and Friends will be completely meat-free, serving an abundant variety of vegetarian and pescatarian items. Mirroring a format widely used throughout Europe, the multi-purpose space will have a number of different stations offering everything from fresh produce to freshly prepared pantry staples and meals, including:

-Main Bar: located in the center of Travelers, Poets and Friends, the Main Bar and acts as a focal point for the market. The bar will be open all day, serving coffee and espresso drinks and pastries in the morning and transforming into a wine bar in the evening, serving a curated wine list paired with cheese and ‘seacuterie’

-Fresh Pasta 'Factory': Fresh pasta will be made daily, both for purchase and as the pasta for One More Hospitality’s restaurants, Alice and Osteria57

-Fresh Produce & Specialty Goods: The market features fresh, organic produce from local farms as well as housemade specialty goods, including sauces and jams. Nothing in Travelers, Poets and Friends will be white labeled -- all products will be made inhouse from local ingredients.

-Bakery & Gastronomia: Visitors can find freshly baked breads and savory baked goods, such as pizza alla palla.

-Cold Specialties: This section will contain cheeses and prepared meals to be warmed at home.

-Health and Wellness Corner: The market will also have a dedicated health and wellness section. Led by

TPF’s Resident Nutritionist, Asia Rosso, the section will include products such as fermented items, vitamin enriched goods that promote gut-health, herbal supplements, infusions and teas, and an assortment of beauty products.

One More Hospitality was started by Italian restaurateur Emanuele Nigro when he opened Osteria57 in 2017, and has expanded to include three additional partners – Executive Chef, Riccardo Orfino, Bar Director and Designer, Waél Deek, and Operations Director Mickey Bosco. The team’s philosophy is centered around sustainability and community to create a holistic approach to hospitality. While ingredients are responsibly sourced and follow the rhythm of nature, the partners also emphasize sustainability among their employees, vendors, and customers with the same fervor, ensuring their community is nurtured and able to continue thriving. This ethos flows into Travelers, Poets and Friends, where responsibly-sourced ingredients, high-quality food and the well-being of the surrounding neighborhood are both paramount and inextricably intertwined.

“Travelers, Poets and Friends is a complete labor of love and embodies the work we are trying to do at One More Hospitality,” says Chef Orfino. “We are committed to creating a better market where we offer only real food – strictly using ingredients you can recognize, and sourcing from local, organic farmers that I have built relationships with over the years. We are really excited to introduce Travelers, Poets and Friends to the West Village, and hope our neighbors come hungry and leave satisfied.”