TRAVELERS, POETS AND FRIENDS Debuts-Specialty Market and Eatery in the West Village

TRAVELERS, POETS AND FRIENDS
POPULAR
Travelers, Poets and Friends is the latest visionary concept by One More Hospitality Group, offering a modern specialty market with locally-sourced produce, specialty goods, and prepared food, as well as an espresso bar, wine bar, pasta factory, and bakery in the heart of the West Village. The fourth culinary concept from the restaurant group – following Pescatarian, ‘New Italian’ restaurants Alice and Osteria57, and dessert bar and gelateria, Pamina - Travelers, Poets and Friends is One More Hospitality’s interpretation of a mindful shopping experience, putting new emphasis on transparency, quality, and continuously supporting the surrounding neighborhood.
“More than just a market, Travelers, Poets and Friends will be the cornerstone of One More Hospitality Group, both feeding the community and centralizing our surrounding operations by creating a self-sustaining ecosystem,” says One More Hospitality founder, Emanuele Nigro. “Alice and Osteria57 will source nearly everything from the market, and with all items in the market sourced and made locally, visitors will be investing directly into our surrounding community, creating a better neighborhood option.”
Like their restaurants, Travelers, Poets and Friends will be completely meat-free, serving an abundant variety of vegetarian and pescatarian items. Mirroring a format widely used throughout Europe, the multi-purpose space will have a number of different stations offering everything from fresh produce to freshly prepared pantry staples and meals, including:
-Main Bar: located in the center of Travelers, Poets and Friends, the Main Bar and acts as a focal point for the market. The bar will be open all day, serving coffee and espresso drinks and pastries in the morning and transforming into a wine bar in the evening, serving a curated wine list paired with cheese and ‘seacuterie’
-Fresh Pasta 'Factory': Fresh pasta will be made daily, both for purchase and as the pasta for One More Hospitality’s restaurants, Alice and Osteria57
-Fresh Produce & Specialty Goods: The market features fresh, organic produce from local farms as well as housemade specialty goods, including sauces and jams. Nothing in Travelers, Poets and Friends will be white labeled -- all products will be made inhouse from local ingredients.
-Bakery & Gastronomia: Visitors can find freshly baked breads and savory baked goods, such as pizza alla palla.
-Cold Specialties: This section will contain cheeses and prepared meals to be warmed at home.
-Health and Wellness Corner: The market will also have a dedicated health and wellness section. Led by
TPF’s Resident Nutritionist, Asia Rosso, the section will include products such as fermented items, vitamin enriched goods that promote gut-health, herbal supplements, infusions and teas, and an assortment of beauty products.
One More Hospitality was started by Italian restaurateur Emanuele Nigro when he opened Osteria57 in 2017, and has expanded to include three additional partners – Executive Chef, Riccardo Orfino, Bar Director and Designer, Waél Deek, and Operations Director Mickey Bosco. The team’s philosophy is centered around sustainability and community to create a holistic approach to hospitality. While ingredients are responsibly sourced and follow the rhythm of nature, the partners also emphasize sustainability among their employees, vendors, and customers with the same fervor, ensuring their community is nurtured and able to continue thriving. This ethos flows into Travelers, Poets and Friends, where responsibly-sourced ingredients, high-quality food and the well-being of the surrounding neighborhood are both paramount and inextricably intertwined.
“Travelers, Poets and Friends is a complete labor of love and embodies the work we are trying to do at One More Hospitality,” says Chef Orfino. “We are committed to creating a better market where we offer only real food – strictly using ingredients you can recognize, and sourcing from local, organic farmers that I have built relationships with over the years. We are really excited to introduce Travelers, Poets and Friends to the West Village, and hope our neighbors come hungry and leave satisfied.”
Propelled by the belief that food is medicine, the One More Hospitality team puts the utmost emphasis on ensuring their offerings feed the body. Chef Orfino and the team will be working hand-in-hand with Registered Dietitian Asia Rosso, who will oversee the health and wellness section of the market, assist on recipes and the prepared meal offerings, and also offer one-on-one consulting for Travelers, Poets and Friends customers.
Travelers, Poets and Friends is located at 457 6th Ave, New York, NY and will be open daily from 10am - 6pm and will expand hours of operation and offerings. For more information, please visit https://travelerspoetsandfriends.com/ and call
212.420.0057. You can e-mail them at info@travelerspoetsandfriends.com. Follow on social media @travelerspoetsandfriends.
Photo Credit: Patrick Dolande