TIME OUT MARKET NEW YORK for Super Bowl Sunday

With Super Bowl LVII happening on Sunday, February 11, New Yorkers are looking to find out where the city’s best watch parties are happening. For those looking to spend it with unparalleled rooftop views of the Brooklyn Bridge, perfect game day eats plus beer and cocktail specials, look no further than Time Out Market New York.

Get ready to score big this Super Bowl Sunday at Time Out Market NY! It's not just about the game; it's about who you watch it with, and the Market has the ultimate Super Bowl experience waiting for New Yorkers. The pre-party kicks off at 3pm with DJ Mike Nasty setting the vibe - guests can catch the Big Game on all indoor TVs, including a massive projector screen, starting at 6pm. Football fans can indulge in game-day bites from Bark Barbecue, Jacob’s Pickles, Pat La Frieda, Fornino, and more.

Cheer on your team with fantastic drink specials and prize giveaways from Sam Adams and Truly Seltzer. Don't miss out on $30 beer buckets, which come with a free spin on Time Out’s prize wheel. Talk about a win-win! Guests using a special promo code from Mike Nasty’s IG get a ticket for entry into our mystery box giveaway. Let the game begin and may the best team win!

For more information on Time Out Market New York, please visit https://www.timeout.com/newyork/sports-and-fitness/2023-super-bowl-at-time-out-market.

Photo Credit: Filip Wolak