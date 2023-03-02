Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE JUICY LOUNGE Brings Slow-Pressed Juice to Hudson Yards

Mar. 02, 2023  
The Juicy Lounge comes to Hudson Yards to the delight of their guests. Restaurant industry veteran, David Lindo has created a juice bar featuring slow pressed juices, juice shots, smoothies, a coffee program from Harlem-based Dell'Aria Coffee Roasters, and small bites in an artsy modern boutique space that breaks the mold of chain juiceries, filling the space between them and bodegas.

Designer Peter Sibilia has curated a mid-century Italian meets modern aesthetic, with a seafoam green candy-striped floor that allows the millennial pink paneled half wall to pop. Above the paneling is hyper modern pink, gold, and white wallpaper of circles and their cut outs on one side, a white-washed brick wall with shelfing displaying pink books and rotary phone among other design elements on the opposite wall above the iconic Salvador Dali Mae West Lips Sofa. The juice bar itself is lined with hanging baskets, each with a different color fruit, adding a line of tropical tones to the space, accentuated by top- of-the-line juicing machines.

Lindo emigrated to the United States from Spain in 1992 and has spent his life in New York working in the restaurant industry, in management in the establishments that line Restaurant Row before founding the digital marketing company NYC Restaurant in 2001. He also owned the acclaimed East Village Yerba Buena from 2008 to 2018.

JUICES: The juices are slow-pressed from fresh fruit using top-of-the-line Kuvings Juicers to ensure that none of the nutrients are lost in the process and are broken down into three categories, Remedies, Detox, and Refresher to allow customers to refine their order based on their needs for the day. The options are named in the theme of their category and feature innovative flavor combinations with highlights: Fennel Twist, made with fennel, celery, ginger, lemon, and apple; Sweetox, kale lemon, kiwi, ginger, orange, and apple; and Can't Beet It, beets, carrots, cucumber, lemon, and apple.

JUICE SHOTS: Like the juices, the shots are designed as riffs on common offerings, exemplified in the Wheat Baby, a wheatgrass shot with pineapple and orange juice; and T-SHOT, turmeric with lemon, honey, and apple.

SMOOTHIES: The Juicy Lounge's smoothies are light and flavorful with options like: Sunny Tropical, orange, peach, carrot, and yogurt; Green Dream, mango with spinach, banana, and lemon; and Berry Banana, raspberries, strawberries, banana, chia seeds, and almond milk.

Also featured are Açai Bowls and Smoothies made fresh to order including their signature The Juicy Lounge, açai with strawberries, blueberries, banana, coconut flakes, and granola; Hollywood, açai, mango, pineapple, banana, coconut flakes, and granola.

The Juicy Lounge is located at 493 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit their web site at https://www.thejuicylounge.com/and follow them on Instagram @thejuicyloungenyc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Juicy Lounge



