THE DISNEY TREASURE-The New Ship from Disney Cruise Line Launches December 2024

Editor’s Note: We are excited to share all the news about the newest addition to Disney Cruise Line, The Disney Treasure coming in December 2024. Broadwayworld had the pleasure of attending a special screening event, “Unlocking the Disney Treasure: Adventure Awaits Onboard Disney’s Newest Ship!” There are fantastic travel opportunities ahead for guests of Disney Cruise Line.

Disney Cruise Line’s new ship, the Disney Treasure, will unlock the far-reaching realms of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel and embrace dynamic tales from beloved Disney Parks attractions, through captivating and immersive experiences on the high seas.

A Design Inspired by Adventure

The Disney Treasure will harness a design concept that calls upon the bold and heartwarming stories of beloved Disney characters. Adventure will serve as the architectural and thematic foundation of the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, in honor of Walt Disney’s legendary passion for travel and exploration. On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Wish, infused with this theme of adventure and inspired by memorable Disney stories like “Aladdin,” “Coco” and “Zootopia.”

New Culinary Adventures

In addition to the return of two beloved Disney Cruise Line restaurant concepts found on the Disney Wish, the Disney Treasure will introduce a brand-new family entertainment restaurant.

-Plaza de Coco will be the world’s first theatrical dining experience themed to the Disney and Pixar film, “Coco.” The story of Miguel and his familia will continue where it left off on screen as they gather in Mariachi Plaza to take guests on two nights of colorful, music-filled journeys that celebrate family memories and togetherness with festive dinner menus of modern twists on traditional Mexican fare and a lineup of live entertainment.

-Worlds of Marvel, Disney Cruise Line’s immersive Marvel-themed dining experience, celebrates favorite Avengers characters and stories, including an amazing interaction with Spider-Man. This high-tech venue aboard the Disney Treasure will offer a worldly menu and special entertainment, including two separate nights with distinct shows and dining, all inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

-1923, named for the founding year of Walt Disney Animation Studios, will celebrate the profound impact of Disney’s animation legacy and bring to life Walt Disney’s love of adventure through a nostalgic collection of exploration-themed artwork from both modern and classic animated films. Steeped in the glamour of Hollywood’s golden age, the venue’s upscale ambiance will complement a sophisticated menu inspired by the fusion of cultural flavors found throughout California and designed with families in mind.

The Disney Treasure, the sister ship to the Disney Wish that launched in 2022, will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Dec. 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members can book a Disney Treasure cruise as early as Sept. 12, 2023, and bookings will open to all guests on Sept. 20, 2023.

The Disney Treasure will continue Disney Cruise Line’s innovative family dining concept, where guests experience one of three imaginative restaurants each night, accompanied by a dedicated service team that joins them throughout the voyage, adding a level of familiarity to their dining experience.

In addition to three main family restaurants, the new ship will feature quick bites, casual dining, 24-hour room service, specialty treats, gourmet cafes, upscale dining just for adults, and Jumbeaux’s Sweets, inspired by the popular ice cream parlor featured in Disney’s “Zootopia.”

Captivating Family Entertainment

Families will come together to enjoy both new and timeless, beloved Disney Cruise Line entertainment aboard the Disney Treasure, immersing guests in worlds both real and imagined, through interactive storytelling, character encounters and Broadway-style theatrical adaptations of inspiring Disney adventures.

The Grand Hall will be the key to unlocking a trove of captivating new entertainment, including dedicated shows, character encounters and musical performances. As the story unfolds for guests on the Disney Treasure, the “Aladdin”-themed Grand Hall will serve as the ship’s most prominent gathering space, inspiring wonder and exploration during each voyage.

Named for the lioness matriarch from Disney’s “The Lion King,” Sarabi will be a central hub for a multitude of daytime activities and adult-exclusive evening entertainment. The uniquely designed two- story space will evoke the natural beauty and openness of the savanna and will feature cruise line classics such as “Match Your Mate” and “Family Time Game Show,” and new favorites that debuted on the Disney Wish like “Villains Game Night.”

The Walt Disney Theatre is an opulent show palace that will come alive with original Broadway-style productions developed exclusively for Disney Cruise Line – “Beauty and the Beast” and “Disney Seas the Adventure” – both Disney Cruise Line fan-favorites. The former will bring Belle’s enchanting adventure to life on stage by incorporating imaginative elements from the live-action film and the classic animated feature, while the latter will be an original musical spectacular that features beloved characters from Disney and Pixar stories alongside rousing renditions of iconic Disney songs. More details about a third, all-new show coming to the Disney Treasure will be released soon.

Hero Zone and the Wonderland and Never Land Cinemas, popular spaces from the Disney Wish, will provide family entertainment aboard the Disney Treasure. Hero Zone will offer a progressive sports and recreation venue where action-packed physical challenges will blend with game show-style competitions, while the Wonderland and Never Land Cinemas, intimate, luxe screening rooms, will elevate the onboard cinematic experience for guests to watch first-run films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and more.

Fun in the Sun on the Upper Decks

Surrounded by both the open ocean and sky, the adventures will continue on the upper decks of the Disney Treasure with three distinct districts offering fun water activities, quick and casual dining options and plenty of space to relax and soak up the sun.

In an expansive district themed to Mickey and friends, families will discover seven pools staggered among tiered decks, an abundance of luxe lounge chairs, an imaginative take on fast-casual fare with a festive character twist and Disney Cruise Line’s own attraction at sea, AquaMouse.

AquaMouse: Curse of the Golden Egg will plunge guests into the world of Mickey Mouse animated shorts. Suspended high above the upper decks, powerful jets will propel two-person ride vehicles through 760 feet of winding tubes, offering breathtaking views of the ocean and the ship below. Onboard the Disney Treasure, AquaMouse will introduce an all-new storyline that follows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a zany misadventure into an ancient temple. Guests will journey with the pair as they embark on a tour of mysterious ruins for a glimpse of the legendary treasure within and encounter a series of hilarious mishaps and booby traps that take the trek in unexpected directions.

Like aboard the Disney Wish, little ones will delight in a Toy Story-themed district designed especially for families with toddlers and young children that will include a splash zone, wading pool, family waterslide and smoothie bar.

In addition, adults can indulge in sun-drenched serenity at Quiet Cove, a peaceful refuge dedicated to lounging, sipping and soaking. Set away from the bustle of family activities, this secluded adults-only district will feature a luxurious infinity pool, poolside bar and chic cafe.

Relaxing Retreats and Exciting Exploration for Adults

Aboard the Disney Treasure, adults will explore, relax, dine and play with venues and entertainment tailored just for them. These adult-only experiences will offer elevated interpretations of Disney adventures and Disney Parks attractions, with sophisticated theming ranging from subtle inspiration to full immersion, allowing guests to customize their vacation according to their interests.

Periscope Pub will be Disney Cruise Line’s first venue inspired by the spellbinding adventure of Walt Disney’s 1954 film, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” and the celebrated Disney Parks attraction that was open at Walt Disney World from 1971 to 1994. Guests will dive into the mythical depths of uncharted oceans amidst the submarine-styled interiors and take a look at the watery world below through an intriguing glass ceiling. In addition to watching the latest sports games, explorers at the Periscope Pub will encounter a menu of craft brews and light bites. Adventure awaits guests beneath a tangle of untamed foliage at Skipper Society, a centrally located outpost that will feature refined nods to the iconic Jungle Cruise attraction at Disney theme parks around the globe. The venue’s natural colorways and camp-style furnishings, paired with sly tributes to the trusty, dry-witted skippers who lead world-famous tours across treacherous waterways, will offer an elevated, yet playful atmosphere where guests will indulge in themed cocktails and light snacks.

Fan-favorite, adult-exclusive dining locations will also return on the Disney Treasure. Guests will savor gourmet meals and exceptional beverages at Palo Steakhouse, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement and The Rose, an upscale suite of epicurean excellence exclusively for adults, inspired by the elegant icons of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Beauty and the Beast.”

The popular Palo Steakhouse will come to the Disney Treasure, combining the relaxed sophistication of authentic Italian dining with the classic refinement of a modern steakhouse in a genteel setting inspired by Cogsworth, the tale’s majordomo-turned-enchanted-clock.

Enchanté will offer the most luxurious dining experience on board, featuring a gourmet menu crafted by three-Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Lallement. This romantic and intimate venue will evoke the dazzling spirit of the film’s candelabra maître d’, Lumiere.

The Rose will be a chic lounge at the entrance of Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté. Inspired by the fateful flower at the heart of the story, The Rose will be an idyllic setting for a pre-dinner aperitif or after-dinner cocktail.

Senses Spa is a tranquil oasis offering indulgent spa and beauty treatments, drawing on the serenity of natural elements to promote pampering and relaxation. The spa will feature private treatment rooms, lavish spa villas, and steam and aromatherapy rooms, while the reimagined

Senses Fitness will offer state-of-the-art exercise and wellness facilities. Other adult-exclusive spaces on board the Disney Treasure will include the Quiet Cove pool district, a variety of gourmet cafes, relaxed bars and upscale lounges, and more.

Adventures for Kids of All Ages Aboard the Disney Treasure, children will embark on Disney adventures of their own with dedicated spaces and interactive programming for every age group—infants and toddlers, children, tweens and teens.

Children will enter the captivating worlds of favorite Disney stories in the Disney’s Oceaneer Club, a wonderland of immersive spaces specially designed to encourage exploration and discovery. Expertly developed programming combines physical play and age-appropriate technology to create deeply engaging, enriching experiences led by a team of Disney-trained counselors.

Marvel Super Hero Academy is a high-tech Avengers headquarters where young “recruits” will train to be the next generation of Super Heroes with the help of their own heroes, like Spider- Man, Black Panther and Ant-Man.

Fairytale Hall is a royal collection of activity rooms where princesses and princes will let their creativity shine at Rapunzel’s Art Studio, read and act out stories at Belle’s Library and more.

At Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, kids will discover the secrets of world-renowned Disney Imagineers — the creative masterminds behind Disney theme parks, resorts and cruise ships — with hands-on activities and inventive experiments.

At Star Wars: Cargo Bay, the peculiar creatures and legendary characters from a galaxy far, far away take center stage immersing kids in their own Star Wars story as they take on the role of creature handlers and learn to manage a mischievous menagerie of exotic beings.

Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck is a nautical playground inspired by the colors, icons and magic of Disney Cruise Line. Little cadets will set sail on a fun-filled adventure with an array of maritime-themed physical and sensory-style games and activities.

Artful Accommodations

The luxurious accommodations aboard the Disney Treasure will strike an inviting balance between modern design and nostalgic charm with a fresh, natural color scheme and custom artwork that will

entice guests to peer beyond their staterooms into fantastical worlds from heartwarming Disney adventures.

The staterooms on board are built with families in mind and feature upscale amenities. Most will include Disney Cruise Line’s signature split-bath concept, and many will offer the option of a connecting door that adjoins staterooms to accommodate larger groups voyaging together – with 451 connecting doors in all. In addition, most of the ship’s 1,256 staterooms will offer an ocean view — including 877 (70 percent) with a verandah.

The Disney Treasure will elevate the concierge experience for those guests seeking luxury and a premium level of dedicated service. The concierge-level staterooms and suites will offer both adventure and indulgence, and an exclusive concierge lounge with a private sun deck that serves as the perfect place to relax, sip a cocktail and enjoy a variety of food and beverages throughout the day. Onboard the Disney Treasure, concierge-level suites will feature elegant interiors inspired by the majestic grasslands Simba calls home in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Lion King.”

The adventure-inspired accommodations aboard the Disney Treasure will also extend to four royal suites that pay tribute to the faithful feline companions of daring Disney characters. The upscale designs will include the Bagheera Royal Suites, honoring the noble panther from “The Jungle Book” and the lush forests he calls home, and the Rajah Royal Suites, themed to Princess Jasmine’s protective tiger who dwells in the royal palace of Agrabah in the classic Disney film, “Aladdin.”

Expanding the Disney Cruise Line Fleet

Like the Disney Wish, the Disney Treasure is being constructed at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany and will also be powered by liquefied natural gas. At approximately 144,000 gross tons, the Disney Treasure will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a cruise on the Disney Treasure, guests can visit https://disneycruise.disney.go.com/why-cruise-disney/treasure/, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line