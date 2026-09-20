SUNDAY IN BROOKLYN Celebrates 10 Years in Brooklyn with Specials
Check out some of the pancake stack specials that are coming to the restaurant in October
This October, Sunday in Brooklyn is celebrating 10 years in Williamsburg, and it’s marking the milestone by celebrating one of its most iconic dishes, its Sunday Pancakes.
When chef Jaime Young opened Sunday in Brooklyn in 2016 with partners Todd Enany and Adam Landsman, the idea was to create the kind of neighborhood restaurant they themselves wanted to spend time in: chef-driven but approachable. While over the past decade it has grown into a beloved Brooklyn institution, the one dish that has remained one of its most recognizable and beloved since opening, is their signature hazelnut-maple praline pancakes.
Beginning October 1st, chef Young is inviting some of his favorite Brooklyn neighbors to take on the iconic pancake stack and make it their own. The Sunday Stack Series, Presented by Resy, features limited time only pancakes, each launching every Thursday and are available for one week. The schedule includes (with specific pancake details to be revealed on their Instagram @sundayinbrooklyn:
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October 1: JR & Son
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October 8: Leo
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October 15: Kellogg's Diner
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October 22: Laser Wolf
Also joining the anniversary celebration, Caffè Panna will launch a limited-edition Sunday Pancakes pint for one day only on Friday, October 9, featuring Sunday in Brooklyn’s pancakes infused into sweet cream ice cream and layered with maple-praline caramel.
Sunday in Brooklyn is located at 348 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249. Visit Sunday in Brooklyn | New American Restaurant in Williamsburg and call 347-222-6722
Image Credit: Courtesy of Sunday in Brooklyn
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