Review: VOCO ROOFBAR-Make it Your Favorite in the Theater District

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You’ll love the vibe at Voco Roofbar. It is located 33 stories atop Voco Times Square-Broadway, by IHG on West 48th Street. The venue by Carnegie Hospitality is a stunning yet approachable rooftop setting with a tantalizing menu of globally inspired small plates and an exciting beverage program. Good News! Voco Roofbar is a year-round spot, ideal for pre-theatre or post-theatre. The service is friendly and efficient. Mention if you’re on your way to a show so that they can be certain you make your curtain.

We stopped by early on a Friday night and relished every minute of our experience. Guests can have a seat at the inviting bar, a dining table, or on the comfy couches on the terrace. Take in the views of the Great White Way while enjoying food choices and sipping a craft cocktail.

Order for the table. House favorites, artfully served tapas style, include Beef Tartare with induja, egg, potato chips, and tonnato sauce; Ahi Tuna with truffle ponzu, sweet chili and coriander; and the Shrimp Tempura with a spicy sweet chili mayo. The mini-tacos are perfectly seasoned made with tender pulled Black Angus short ribs, teriyaki and coriander. And salad lovers will be delighted by the Grilled Baby Gem with pickled mustard, blue cheese, prosciutto and truffle. The side that shouldn’t be missed is the Crushed Crunchy Potatoes, served with a rich Truffle Mayo.

Beverages can easily be paired with your small plates. A go-to refreshing craft cocktail is the Golden Hour Spritz, made with vodka, yuzu, elderflower and prosecco. Cleverly named, the Thyme Square Collins is a balanced blend of Beefeater Gin, Fig, Lemon, and Tonic Water. Classic cocktails, beer, a well selected wine list that includes Champagne, liqueurs and spirits round out the offerings.

Voco Roofbar is a great place to gather with your party after the show for a nightcap and to satisfy your late-night cravings. How about an Espresso Martini and dessert? There are luscious choices sure to satisfy your sweet tooth!

In a neighborhood with many choices for drinks and dining, Voco Roofbar is a standout. Find out what all the buzz is about and make it one of your highly preferred destinations. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit VOCO Roofbar | Elevate Your Nightlife Experience Today and call 212.470.7117.

Photo Credit: Top image by Mentis Studio-Food image by Carnegie Hospitality

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