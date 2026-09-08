DÎNER EN BLANC Returns to New York City on 10/1

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For one night each year, New York takes on a distinctly Parisian spirit. Romance reigns as thousands of guests dressed entirely in white gather at a secret location, transforming an iconic public space into a glorious one-night celebration of style, creativity, and joie de vivre.

On October 1st, the legendary all-white dinner Dîner en Blanc returns to New York, the city that helped launch the international sensation. Guided by volunteers from different meeting points throughout the city, thousands of guests will gather at a spectacular location kept secret until the moment of arrival to dine, connect with friends, and dance under the stars.

People who would like to be part of this very special night can join the Fan list at newyork.dinerenblanc.com/fan and be first in line when tickets for Phase 3 go on sale.

If you are interested in performing at Diner en Blanc New York, email us at Newyork@dinerenblanc.com.

What began as a spontaneous gathering of friends in Paris has evolved into one of the world's most celebrated culinary and cultural experiences. More than an event, Dîner en Blanc is a global movement that brings people together to celebrate food, wine, fashion, and community, with every guest contributing to the evening's unique magic.

Many guests spend weeks in advance planning their menus and their elaborate white ensembles. Guests dress to be seen — and remembered. White, yes, but wildly creative, intentional. A brooch at the collar. Elaborate headpieces adorned with feathers and flowers. Marie Antoinette wigs. Here, every detail matters.

This year, Dîner en Blanc elevates its signature glamour with an international theme: Une Soirée Parisienne – La Belle Époque. Elegant. Timeless. Unapologetically French. La Belle Époque was an era when Paris set the tone for style, culture, and sophistication — fashion was theater, food was ritual, and nights felt endless. Born in Paris, Dîner en Blanc captures that same spirit of beauty, romance, and occasion.

With Dîner en Blanc International’s visionary Co-Founder and President Sandy Safi at the helm, building and overseeing an ever-expanding global network, the chic pop-up dinner has become a beloved tradition across 6 continents, to date held in 120 cities, with each location injecting its own unique culture and culinary voice. In the U.S. this year, 33 cities will host Dîner en Blanc including New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Charlotte and Atlanta. There are nearly two million fans on lists worldwide, hoping to experience the unique magic and camaraderie that is the very essence of the culinary pop-up.

Over the past few years, Dîner en Blanc has worked closely with the City of New York. In 2023, it made headlines by reimagining the streets of the historic Meatpacking District—a hotspot for culture, fashion, and culinary experiences. In 2024, the event once again partnered with the city, this time turning Union Square into a dazzling white oasis that united community and creativity. And in 2025, with the Statue of Liberty in the not too far distance, it was held at Robert Wagner Park.

“It’s been a privilege collaborating with the city and setting a new precedent by hosting the event at several historic locations,” said Safi. “More than just an event, Dîner en Blanc is a celebration of joie de vivre—where food, fashion, music, and community come together to create unforgettable moments. We’re thrilled to bring the magic back this October.”

Dîner en Blanc is a celebration of elegance, community, and style. To maintain the event's iconic aesthetic, all attendees are required to wear a chic, all-white ensemble. The signature white theme extends to the table settings, which should also be entirely white. Adding to the sense of mystery and excitement, the event location remains secret until the very last moment. Guests meet at designated departure points and are escorted to the venue by event volunteers.

Over the course of the evening guests dine, dance, and reconnect under the stars. Gourmet meals—from lobster to poached salmon—are paired with lavish all-white table settings and whimsical details. Dressed in dazzling, fashion-forward white ensembles, attendees are the epitome of creativity and flair.

The signature moment of the event is without a doubt the waving of thousands of white cloth napkins to mark the beginning of the dinner. At the end of the night when time comes to say Au revoir, guests pack up their crystal, dinnerware, and tables, pick up all their litter and head into the night, leaving behind no sign of their elegant revelry.

Diner en Blanc – New York gratefully acknowledges Envo, as the National Hydration Partner for their support of the 2026 US Diner en Blanc Series.

To get a sense of the incredible visuals and how the evening unfolds, here is the 2025 official video of Dîner en Blanc – New York City.

Photo Credit: Eric Vitale

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