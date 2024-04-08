ST PIERRE'S BRIOCHE for National Grilled Cheese Day on 4/12

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National Grilled Cheese Day is just around the corner on April 12th and we want to share an easy, delicious recipe that offers a global twist on a classic favorite. Spice up the beloved comfort food with “Kimchi Grilled Cheese,” featuring St Pierre's signature Brioche Loaf. Blending the delicate richness of authentic French brioche with tangy kimchi, this combination is the perfect complement to creamy, melted cheese, elevating the simple dish to new heights.

Using St Pierre’s pillowy brioche as the base, crafting this delectable sandwich is a breeze. Assemble it, grill until golden, and you're ready to enjoy a mouthwatering fusion of French sophistication and Korean spice. Make it for friends and family and Bon appétit!

Kimchi Grilled Cheese (1 serving)

Ingredients:

-2 slices St Pierre Brioche Loaf

-2 slices mozzarella (or shredded, to taste)

-2 slices cheddar

-1/3 cup kimchi

-1 tsp finely chopped parsley

-1-2 Tbsp melted butter

Instructions:

-Start with two slices of St Pierre Brioche Loaf.

-Melt butter and parsley in a small dish in the microwave for 30 seconds, then brush onto each slice of brioche.

-Melt an additional pat of butter in a skillet on medium low heat.

-Top one half of the brioche with shredded cheddar, and a generous spoonful of kimchi. Layer mozzarella, and place the second piece of brioche on top to form your sandwich.

-Cook until golden brown. Flip, and repeat for the other side.

St Pierre’s Brioche Loaf is available at Walmart stores nationwide and online for just $5.48. A list of local retailers can be found HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of St. Pierre's