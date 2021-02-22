SIDE DOOR Now Open in Midtown East

The return of indoor dining has prompted the reopening of many New York City restaurants. Midtown East's Side Door that debuted early November as a gastropub with an international culinary perspective is now inviting guests back for an array of delicious, casual fare.

Side Door, located at 151 E. 57th St., has re-worked its menu to include more main dishes, such as Lobster & Shrimp Risotto and Steak & Frites with malbec sauce, and caramelized onions, while maintaining its intriguing Eastern European accent that includes the new Transylvanian Goulash, beef, peppers, onions, mushrooms and, soft polenta. That accent is courtesy of the Romanian roots of owner, Istvan Nagy and Executive Chef Dan Nistorescu, formerly of Parker & Quinn and Refinery Hotel Rooftop. There's also the Mici Sliders with house made garlicky beef and lamb skinless sausage, garnished with brown mustard and pickled vegetables and the Brussels Sprouts with sour cherry sauce glaze, chili, and toasted pepitos.

The menu is categorized as: Starters & Salads; Mains; Burgerland; Handhelds; Flatbreads; and Sweet Things. In addition to The Classic burger that has a prime Angus patty, cheddar, lettuce, red onion, pickle, and a secret sauce, Burgerland also includes the likes of Mr. Kim with prime Angus, arugula, charred shallots, bacon, kimchi, and yuzu mayo. The equally tempting Handhelds boasts options such as the Lobster Roll with chilled lobster, horseradish aioli, and gardiniera along with the Crispy Yardbird with buttermilk fried chicken, pickles, lettuce, and buffalo sauce. Among the six flatbreads are the Wild Mushroom with cheese fondue, Parmesan, arugula, and truffle oil.

The menu's categories range from $7 for the revolving soup selection to $24 for the shellfish loaded risotto, with other mains at $13 to $22. Burgerland price point neighborhood is $14 to $17 while the handhelds are $14 to $22 and the flatbreads are $12 to $15.

The beverage program is as international as the food, with "moonshine" from Romania, vodka from Siberia, beer from Belgium to Sri Lanka and wines representing Old and New World production. Select beers for $6 and select, along with well drinks at $7 are highlighted during what may be the city's longest happy hour, Monday through Friday from 5pm to closing.

Side Door is a hybrid stunner, with a sports bar's bank of TVs above the 22-seat bar. The faux brick clad dining space is divided into two areas, one devoted to high top seating, the other populated by conventional height tables and chairs and a mezzanine level for private events.

Side Door is located at 151 E. 57th (between Third and Lexington Avenues). The restaurant is open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight. Visit: https://www.sidedoornyc.com/ or call 646-422-7660.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Side Door