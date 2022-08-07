SAMUEL ADAMS To Host Festival In Search of America's Next Top Craft -Brewer

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 7, 2022  
Brewing the American Dream, Samuel Adams' priority philanthropic program that provides mentorship and capital to food and beverage entrepreneurs nationwide, is proud to announce its first annual Crafting Dreams Beer Bash to take place at New York City's Arlo SoHo Courtyard on National Beer Lover's Day: Wednesday, September 7.

Since 2012, Brewing the American Dream's signature Brewer Experienceship has recognized and supported local brewers from across the country by selecting one lucky craft brewer to come to the Boston Brewery, work side by side with a team of experts and mentors, learn the craft and business of brewing, and collaborate on a specialty beer with Samuel Adams. The annual experienceship is inspired by Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream, continuing to fuel the same passion for craft beer that first ignited the craft beer revolution over 35 years ago.

This year's inaugural Crafting Dreams Beer Bash will be a manifestation of this shared passion and of the craft brewers that keep it alive, celebrating their unique stories and backgrounds. The bash will bring together a handful of finalists for the Brewer Experienceship to join Brewing the American Dream in New York City. Attendees will have the chance to meet with the finalists learn about their respective journeys, taste their brews and ultimately vote on the 2022 experienceship winner. The bash will be open to beer lovers with limited tickets available.

WHERE:  Arlo SoHo Courtyard - 231 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013

WHEN:  September 7th, 2022 from 6- 9 pm

TICKETS: Eventbrite

About Brewing the American Dream

Jim Koch started Samuel Adams in his kitchen in 1984 when imported and domestic beer were the only option for beer lovers. In his pursuit of a better beer, he ignited a similar revolution, the craft beer movement, inspiring a whole new category that's produced millions of jobs in communities from coast-to-coast. In the wake of his success, and with a passion for supporting entrepreneurs who are in the place where he once found himself, Jim launched Brewing the American Dream - a philanthropic program that embodies Sam Adams' pursuit of better. Today, the program offers small business owners a variety of programs including: networking, coaching, webinars, etc.

Since Brewing the American Dream began in 2008, Samuel Adams has supported its nonprofit lending partners by providing more than 3,600 loans totaling over $79 million to food and beverage entrepreneurs in 40 states across the country. Just as important, the program has provided business coaching and advising to more than 13,000 people. The businesses supported by this program have created or retained more than 9,000 jobs in their local communities.

For more information, please visit  www.brewingtheamericandream.com, @samadamsbtad

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Samuel Adams/Brewing the American Dream




