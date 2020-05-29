RosÃ© Wines are In Season â€“ Exquisite Choices

With sunny skies and warm days ahead, there's no better time than now to expand your rosé horizons. These bright and beautiful rosé wines will help you find the right fit for your palate, party or pal. Our selections will suit different budgets and food pairing preferences. We have even included a few serving suggestions. Raise a glass to the beautiful weather and good times ahead.

Get outside and grill with glasses of Paso Robles, CA ($15-25) in hand. The central coast region produces a range of rosés varying in styles and nuanced hues. Popular Grenache and Syrah-dominant rosés show Paso Robles' take on the Provençal style. The dynamic winemaking community also produces unexpected blends that add a layer of character and complexity to the bright fruit flavors. No matter what, these wines pair effortlessly with everything from vegetable flatbread to cedar smoked swordfish steaks and lamb burgers. Visit: https://shop.eberlewinery.com/SHOP.AMS?LEVEL=BOT&PART=CDRROSE19.

(Photo Credit: ©Thibault Jeanson)

An elegant fête al fresco? Look to the iconic Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé ($99.99). This maceration method, 100% Pinot Noir cuvée mimics the beauty of a summer sunset with its salmon and pink shades. In the glass it bursts with red fruit rays: fresh strawberry, raspberry and currant. The liveliness of the cuvée sparkles like the stars, keeping the party going long after the sun has set. This is a wine worthy of any celebratory event. Visit: https://cuveerose.com/us/store-locator/.

Escape to the French Riviera on a budget with a dynamic duo from Rhône Valley Vineyards. Known for its warm Mediterranean climate, rolling hillsides, fruit groves and aromas of herbs and lavender at every turn, Costières de Nîmes and Côtes du Rhône are the perfect pair under $15 to stock up on for your next party. Bursting with right-off-the tree fruit flavors and refreshing acidity, their rosés will complement a wide range of summertime fare or can be enjoyed as an apéritif while kickin' back and relaxing a light summer meal, southern-France style. Visit: https://www.pjwine.com/41403/chateau-mourgues-du-gres-costieres-de-nimes-fleur-deglantine-rose-2019-750ml/.

(Photo Credit: © Christophe Grilhe)

Switch up your cocktail game with Crémant d'Alsace Rosé. Made in the traditional method, this budget-friendly bubbly (usually $25 or less) from Alsace, France delivers ripe red fruit and herbal aromas lifted by bright acidity. Ranging from dry to semi-sweet styles, Crémant d'Alsace Rosé makes for a great apéritif, but will also add a burst of energy to fun seasonal cocktails, such as a Sparkling Summer Solstice Sangria or Strawberry Bellini. Visit: https://www.thehouseofglunz.com/products/camille-braun-cremant-dalsace-brut-rose.html.

Feature Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy

Related Articles