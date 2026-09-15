Review: WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINA WOOLF at STNJ-A Compelling American Masterpiece

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“Everyone who comes here winds up being testy.” by George in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) has done it again! Their current production, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf by Edward Albee, gives metro area audiences a top reason to engage with live theater. Adroitly directed by Nisi Sturgis and featuring an awe-inspiring cast, the show will be on stage through Sunday, September 27 with matinee and evening performances available.

We were very pleased to attend the opening night performance when the Theatre's Artistic Director, Brian B. Crowe cordially welcomed the audience, stating, “You are the lifeblood of all that is happening here.”

Edward Albee’s, Who’s Afraid of Virgina Woolf was the winner of the 1962 Tony Award for Best Play and the acclaimed 1966 film version garnered 5 Academy Awards. The play has long been considered one of the greatest modern American masterpieces.

This deeply layered story is set in the living room of a house on the campus of a small New England college after a faculty gathering. Martha, the daughter of the college president, and George, a longtime history professor, invite the new biology professor Nick and his wife, Honey to their home. Nick and Honey are unprepared for what occurs at the booze-fueled gathering. George and Martha’s confrontational discourse and acrimonious relationship create an intense and disturbing night. Their dysfunctional marriage takes center stage with a collage of unfortunate truths, illusions and mind games.

The four thespians, with their impressive credits, master the play’s demanding roles and deliver Albee’s quick, quippy dialogue without missing a beat. The company perfectly portrays the play’s shades of drama and humor. The cast includes Antoinette LaVecchia as Martha; Andrew Borba as George; Michael Underhill as Nick; and Abby Burris as Honey.

Compelling scenes abound in the show such as when George describes Martha’s father to Nick and Honey; Martha ridiculing George’s failed career at the college; Honey boasting about Nick’s athletic accomplishments; George taunting Nick about the discipline of biology; George pouring a copious number of drinks for everyone; Martha’s overt flirtation with Nick; Nick telling George about his marrying Honey; Honey getting uncontrollably drunk on Brandy; and Martha and George’s final, disturbing game.

The Creative Team has done a top job of creating the setting for the show with scenic design by Sara Beth Hall; costume design by Daniel Ciba; lighting design by Matt Weisgable; sound design by Ariana Cardoza; and fight & intimacy direction by David Anzuelo. Jenna Gregson is the Stage Manager with Anika Shirvaikar assisting.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf is a rare opportunity to see a finely produced play that delves deeply into the human condition. We applaud Artistic Director, Brian B. Crowe and his team for making it a part of their 2027 Season.

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is located at 36 Madison Avenue Madison, NJ 07940. It is on the campus of Drew University with plenty of convenient parking available. For tickets to Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf and upcoming shows, patrons can call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit www.ShakespeareNJ.org. Be sure to explore savings opportunities for ticketing.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

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