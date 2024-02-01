Review: HALIFAX Hoboken-A Marvelous Dining Experience to Relish

Whether you live, work, or visit the charming city of Hoboken, NJ,  dinner at Halifax Hoboken is a must! The food is a gourmand’s dream and the stylish, beautifully appointed modern dining room has a full sweeping view of Manhattan. When we visited on a Thursday evening, there were singles, couples, and large parties relishing their meals and appreciating the excellent service.

Halifax's Executive Chef Seadon Shouse had unveiled seasonal specialties for the winter months. Shouse succeeds in melding flavors and textures to create palate-pleasing sensations.  There are menu items for every taste, style and dietary preference from the exciting range of starters to enticing entrees and tempting desserts. His preparations are inspired by ingredients and recipes of Nova Scotia and the Atlantic seaboard. Chef Shouse stated, "This winter, bring the warmth inside with our fine dining winter comfort foods, classic winter dishes with a unique twist.”

Kick off your meal with a table share such as Artisan Cheese or Cured and Smoked Fish. There are Raw choices that include Halifax’s impressive Seafood Tower, Dressed Oysters, or Black Sea Bass Tartar. We highly suggest two sharable menu items. The succulent Maine Mussels are prepared with apple cider, pickled peppers, sage, and butter to create a savory broth served with crisp grilled bread. The Baked NJ Clams are sourced from south Jersey.  This one of a kind dish is prepared with house cured pancetta, breadcrumbs, mushrooms, and garlic scapes.  Other appetizing options include fresh, creative salads such as the Beet and Endive Salad with ricotta, apricot vinaigrette, pistachios, orange, Poached Pear Salad, warming Clam Chowder and a customer favorite, Deviled Eggs.

When you move on to mains, the selections are so tempting, it may take you a while to make a decision. For a hearty choice, the Prime New York Strip is cooked to your exact liking served with a tasty root vegetable hash, wild mushrooms, pearl onions, celery root puree and bordelaise butter.  The Winter Grains is a wonderfully seasoned vegetarian-friendly dish that highlights the rich textures of farro, barley, wild rice, greens, squash, parmesan, and seaweed crumble. We like that the current menu has kept house favorites like the Smoked Amish Chicken and the Pan-Seared Salmon.  Pasta lovers will want to order the Lamb Cavatelli or Lobster Saffron Rigatoni.

Add a side for sharing that includes Squash Orzo with scallions and crispy shallots, Potato Wedges with charred scallion aioli, or Brussels Sprouts with pickled onions and vermouth.  You’ll like that every dish is presented to perfection, making your meal shine as bright and beautiful as the lights of the Manhattan skyline across the river.

Weng Lee, Halifax's General Manager, has commented, "Indulge in a wintery feast at Halifax, where each dish is a work of art and don’t forget to try our new Winter Cocktails.” One of the winter season’s warming cocktails is The Almondine made with Patron La Alta Reposado mixed with Disaronno Amaretto and D.O.M. Benedictine, garnished with Sage leaf.  And trust your servers to recommend just the right wine to complement food selections.

Dessert is a must! Linger a little longer over a cup of coffee, tea or a dessert wine and one of their scrumptious selections.  The Mexican Hot Chocolate has a rich chocolate pudding with graham cake, smoked chocolate fluff and cinnamon milk foam.  Guests return again and again for the classic Cinnamon Apple Fritters.  And the lovely, rich Persimmon Pavlova shouldn’t be missed with its brown butter cream, persimmon jam, persimmon chips and whipped cream. 

Want to know more about Chef Seadon Shouse and his abundant talents?  The Nova Scotia native culinarian is the author of the fascinating memoir cookbook that has been recently released, From the Hill by the Sea  that details his philosophy through recipes and memories. It’s a great addition to your book collection.

We are excited that Halifax has recently launched “Little Bar,” a unique craft restaurant and bar experience.  It is located at 1401 Hudson Street on a corner in uptown Hoboken, with a focus on craft cocktails and preserved food offerings in an intimate craft restaurant and bar setting.  For more information, visit https://www.littlebar.com/.

Make Halifax Hoboken your destination for a marvelous meal. They also are available for special events.  One trip to the restaurant will never be enough! Halifax at the W Hoboken is located at 225 River Street, Hoboken with easy directions by car, cab, ferry or foot, plus convenient parking. Visit their website at https://www.halifaxhoboken.com/ Daily lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch is served and they offer exceptional private events and weddings. Reservations can be made through Resy or at 201.253.2500. Follow them on Instagram @halifax_hoboken. 

