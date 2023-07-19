Review: GILLIGAN'S in SoHo-The Beachy Bar and Restaurant Delights

GILLIGAN’S in SoHo

By: Jul. 19, 2023

It’s summer fun in the city at Gilligan’s with refreshing drinks, delicious food, and a atmosphere with tropical décor and greenery that makes the warm weather season a total delight. We highly recommend this vibrant outdoor venue whenever you are downtown. It is conveniently located at the SoHo Grand Hotel. 

Drop by from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm for their Happy Hour with drink and oyster specials, plan cocktails and sharable plates, or visit for a full satisfying meal. You will definitely be pleased by the Gilligan’s experience with its welcoming staff and great service.  Gather your friends, co-workers or make it a date night!  There are seating options for all size parties including an expansive bar. 

The menu has just the right variety featuring fresh produce and seafood sourced from some of the best farms and fishermen on Long Island.  Order some sharable plates, perfect for the table such as the Smashed Avocado & Pita.  The fresh creamy avocado is seasoned with olive oil and sea salt.

Other great options are the Fresh Burrata or salads like Butter Lettuce, Tuscan Kale or the Chopped Lobster Cobb.  The Stone Oven baked Pizzas are also ideal for the table.  We highly recommend the Squash Blossom with fromage blanc, squash ribbons, and just the right amount of chili honey.  If you’re in the mood for seafood, items “From the Sea” include a Seafood Tower with all your favorites, Tuna Cruda, East Coast Oysters, Shrimp Cocktail and Lobster Cocktail.

Skip the trip to Maine and indulge in Gilligan’s Lobster Roll served with potato chips.  Lightly seasoned, the flavor of the generous portion of succulent lobster meat comes shining through. Other go-to items on the “Seasonal Specialties” menu include Whole Roasted Barnzino, Grilled Skirt Steak, and Shrimp Spaghettini.  Complement your meal with sides that include Sauteed Broccoli Rabe, Blistered Shishitos and Roasted Asparagus. 

Summertime cocktails are expertly prepared like their renowned Frozen Watermelon Margarita and the Spicy Skipper!  But don’t stop there.  The Cooler Than Coco is a balanced blend of white rum, Jamaican rum, with the fruit flavors of caramelized pineapple, coconut, banana, and lime. Another popular drink, The Shake Your Palm Palms is made with Fort Hamilton Gin, sloe gin, ginger, watermelon, cucumber and seltzer. And there’s a nice selection of beer, cider, wine, and organic juices. 

Plan an escape to Gilligan’s in SoHo. One visit to will not be enough.  The eatery feels like a vacation from the city and as they say, “It’s the only place in Manhattan on island time.” The good news is that they are open while the weather is nice through October.

Gilligan’s is located at 310 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013.  Visit https://www.gilligansnyc.com/  and call 212.965.3271.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gilligan’s/Soho Grand Hotel

 



