Review: CASA BOND in NoHo for Inspired Mexican Fare in a Wonderful Setting

Guests from all around the city are visiting Casa Bond in NoHo to relish elevated Mexican cuisine and their fantastic beverage program. The venue has a stylish, welcoming ambiance with a beautiful bar and lounge in the front of the house and along with a dining room with seating for all size parties. The restaurant is easy to reach on major subway lines and the neighborhood has great shopping and top-notch galleries. Currently, Casa Bond serves Happy Hour, nightly dinner and weekend brunch.

Casa Bond’s Owner Mike Khuu, Executive Chef-Owner Rodrigo Abrajan, and Managing Partner Luis Villanueva have created this successful new restaurant. Chef Abrajan presents cuisine selections inspired by regional dishes from Mexico and Luis Villanueva has creates exciting cocktails. There are menu items to please every taste and style. And ingredients for menus have been meticulously sourced from Mexico to ensure the most authentic flavors.

We visited early on a Thursday night for dinner. Get your cameras ready. You’ll want to share your meal on social media and remember good times at Casa Bond. Kick off your meal with one of the creamy, perfectly seasoned Guacamole plates, a great table share. Ceviche dishes are expertly prepared with the finest seafood. Another great starter is the savory Quesadilla Verde crafted with a spinach jalapeño epazote, Oaxacan cheese, and cremini mushrooms, pressed in a masa tortilla.

If you’re in the mood for a great taco, we highly suggest Governador with succulent shrimp, tender steak, chihuahua cheese, and chiltepin-tomato. Other selections include their Panuchos Yucatecos and Baja Fish. All of the tacos are served on blue corn tortillas.

The main dishes are one of a kind. The Enchiladas Suizas are the best we’ve ever had made with green tomatillo, Serrano creamy salsa, shredded chicken and the chef’s special blend of melted cheeses. Casa Bond has entrees you won’t find anywhere else. One of the house specialties is the Duck Confit served in the house signature mole made from 24 ingredients including pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower seeds ground to a paste with white chocolate, hoja santa, and pine nuts. Add a delicous side to your meal such as the Esquites, a Mexican street corn salad with chile piquing or Jicama Salad with mixed greens and ancho vinaigrette.

The cocktails by Luis Villanueva are distinctive and artistically presented made with premium spirits. Two of our favorites are the Deluxe Margarita made with Casa Dragones silver tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar. The well-balanced signature drink, Señor Bond, a play on the Old Fashioned, using Woodford Reserve bourbon, aromatic bitters, smoked maple, and Amarena cherries. For those that enjoy wine with their meal, there’s a nice selection of old and new world wines by the bottle or glass.

Dessert alert! Dessert Chefs Erica Huertas and Daniella Castro have created twists on classic Mexican desserts. The Tres Leches has just the right sweetness. The luscious diamond-shaped pastry filled with marzipan to give it just the right flavor.

We suggest that our readers visit Casa Bond for their “Bond*ing hour,” Monday to Friday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm for specials on outstanding cocktails, Mexican beer, and wines by the glass. Enjoy drinks like their De La Casa Margarita, or the specialty gin drink, the Condesa. Indulge in a few small plates that include Tacos Dorados or the Hamburguesa.

Experience the vibe of Tulum, Mexico in Manhattan at Casa Bond. It’s a restaurant that makes special memories for you, your friends and family. The restaurant is located at 334 Bowery, New York, NY 10012. For menus, hours of operation and more information, visit http://www.casabondnoho.com/and call (917) 639-3009 Follow them on Instagram @casabondnoho.

Photo Credit: Daniel Acevedo