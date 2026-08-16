Master Mixologist: Jose Cordeo of LIVING ROOM Bar at W Hoboken

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Jose’s journey behind the bar began by complete chance in Riverdale, Bronx, when he agreed to cover a last-minute bartending shift with zero experience and only a cheat sheet to guide him. That chaotic first day ignited a lasting passion for hospitality. Over the years, Jose honed his foundation through formal training, private event management, and building vibrant bar programs across New Jersey, including launching my own private event business and leading major venue bar launches.

Today, as Head Bartender and Supervisor at Living Room Bar at W Hoboken along the city's scenic waterfront, he approaches mixology through both artistic and scientific lenses. Fascinated by culinary chemistry and molecular techniques, Jose regularly experiments with ingredient clarification using agar-agar, custom savory infusions, and precise texture modifications using xanthan gum, methylcellulose, and saline. This relentless focus on innovation and detail has earned his cocktail creations top honors in prestigious competitions, including first-place wins in both the Don Julio 70 and Tequila Quintaliza competitions, as well as features in Bartender Magazine.

Beyond crafting bespoke cocktail experiences for guests, Jose is deeply committed to elevating the craft within his community. Deeply proud of his Mexican heritage and raised in the vibrant neighborhood of Washington Heights, he draws on his background to inspire complex flavor profiles and tell stories through spirits. Today, Jose dedicates much of my time to mentoring the next generation of hospitality professionals, passing along both the technical precision and genuine warmth that define true hospitality.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Jose Cordeo for our “Master Mixologist” feature.

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

While I have always appreciated a good drink, my passion for mixology truly took off in 2019 at the "Bartender Legion" event hosted by Panorama Mezcal in the city. Watching five top-tier bartenders showcase signature cocktails in fast-paced, 30-minute segments using different spirits was eye-opening. Seeing their precision, craft, and genuine enthusiasm on stage completely blew me away. It ignited a fire in me, and I told myself right then that I wanted to be behind the bar alongside them.

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

Chemistry was actually my least favorite subject in school, so it has been fascinating to discover just how pivotal a role science plays in modern mixology. Ingredients like agar-agar, xanthan gum, methylcellulose, gum arabic, citric acid, and malic acid can completely transform a cocktail’s texture and stability. I am also captivated by milk clarification techniques. I’m constantly looking for opportunities to experiment and expand my knowledge in molecular mixology.

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

While I take pride in our handcrafted bar menu, guests occasionally want something tailored outside of our standard offerings. Those moments force me to think quickly, push my limits, and craft bespoke cocktails tailored specifically to their palate on the spot.

What are your preferred “classic cocktails” and why?

I have a deep appreciation for spirit-forward classics like the Old Fashioned, the Negroni, and the Martini. They are timeless, foundational templates that allow a bartender to showcase subtle variations and personal touches while respecting the integrity of the original build.

What are some of your favorite infusions and how you like to use them in drinks.

Two of my favorite infusion projects this past year were:

Cold Current (Presented at the New Jersey Wine & Food Festival at Crystal Springs) Inspired by the ocean, this drink reflects the cool sea breeze and crashing waves, complete with a natural "mint air" foam created using an aerator:

-2 oz Gray Whale Vodka

-0.5 oz Clarified Green Apple Juice (using agar-agar)

-0.5 oz White Tea Syrup

-0.25 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

-0.25 oz Fresh Cucumber Juice

-2 drops Saline Solution

-Garnish: Mint Air Foam

Hidden Harvest (Featured on the Living Room secret menu) A complex savory build utilizing dual vodka infusions and herb-steeped modifiers:

-1 oz Parmesan & Truffle Oil-Infused Vodka

-1 oz Cherry Tomato-Infused Haku Vodka

-0.75 oz Basil-Infused Italicus

-0.25 oz Ancho Reyes

-0.25–0.5 oz Simple Syrup

-0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

Two of my proudest creations pay homage to my Mexican heritage and my upbringing in Washington Heights, both of which won top honors in cocktail competitions:

El Fundador (Winner, Don Julio 70 Competition) A riff on a Manhattan paying tribute to Don Julio González’s patience and vision:

-1.5 oz Don Julio 70 Cristalino Tequila

-0.5 oz Amontillado Sherry

-0.25 oz Toasted Pecan Syrup

-1 barspoon Banana Liqueur

-2 dashes Cherry Bitters

-2 drops Saline Solution

-Garnish: Brûléed plantain chip

Why it’s unique: Amontillado sherry echoes the nuttiness of aged agave, while house-made toasted pecan syrup symbolizes warmth and Mexican roots. A touch of banana liqueur serves as a nod to my childhood in Washington Heights, a vibrant Caribbean neighborhood where plantains are a staple, and cherry bitters provide an earthy, tropical depth.

Holy Mōlli (Competition Winner) A savory, sweet, and spicy build showcasing traditional Mexican flavor profiles:

-2 oz Tequila Quintaliza

-1 oz Tamarind Puree

-2 barspoons Mole Paste

-3 dashes Chocolate Bitters

-0.5 oz Cointreau

-0.25 oz Ancho Reyes Chipotle

.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

-2 drops Saline Solution

-Garnish: Homemade chamoy rim with toasted sesame seeds and a jalapeño pepper dipped in Mexican chocolate.

Why it’s unique: Tequila Quintaliza serves as an earthy canvas for bright tamarind, rich mole, and subtle spice from Ancho Reyes. Fresh lime and saline lift the heavy flavors, creating a balanced savory-sweet profile.

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

On a casual day, nothing beats a ice-cold Michelada paired with a fresh, spicy aguachile. For a fine-dining pairing, neat artisanal Mezcal pairs exceptionally well with hamachi crudo dressed with ponzu, serrano pepper, and toasted sesame oil. The smoky, mineral notes of the mezcal slice through the richness of the food and enhance the dish's complexity.

Tell us a little Living Room at W Hoboken.

Set along Hoboken's scenic waterfront, Living Room Bar invites guests to escape the ordinary. As one of the most distinctive venues in the area, we offer a curated menu of craft cocktails and artful small bites inside an intimate, design-forward lounge, making it the perfect setting for an elevated evening of drinks and conversation.

The Living Room Bar at W Hoboken is located 225 River Street, Hoboken, NJ 06030. For more information please visit Restaurants & Dining | W Hoboken and call 201.253.2400.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of W Hoboken

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