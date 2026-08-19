NEW YORK FASHION WEEK-Where to Drink and Dine

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New York Fashion Week in September is just around the corner. Here is a curated guide to the city’s most buzzy dining and drinking destinations for where to dine, drink, and be seen throughout the week.

From iconic Italian institutions and Parisian-inspired dining rooms to rooftop escapes and downtown favorites, these are the spots where editors, designers, models, and creatives will be gathering between shows, appointments, and after-parties.

Sant Ambroeus

During New York Fashion Week, when the city's fashion crowd moves from runway shows to showroom appointments and late-night dinners, Sant Ambroeus remains one of the industry's most enduring gathering places. Across its Madison Avenue, Brookfield Place, SoHo, and West Village locations, editors, designers, models, and creatives settle in over morning cappuccinos, power lunches, and post-show dinners. Guests can enjoy signature Northern Italian dishes alongside the restaurant's iconic Princess Cake, the beloved marzipan-covered dessert that has become synonymous with Sant Ambroeus and a longstanding favorite among New York's fashion set. Whether fueling up before the first show, catching up between appointments, or ending the evening with familiar faces, Sant Ambroeus continues to be a timeless Fashion Week destination.

The Mark Bar

The Mark Bar at The Mark Hotel becomes a chic hideaway just off Madison Avenue, during New York Fashion Week, for fashion insiders moving between shows, fittings, and after-hours gatherings. Designed by Jacques Grange, the low-lit lounge sets the tone with plush seating and a refined ambiance ideal for lingering over cocktails.

Guests can sip crafted classics alongside signature offerings, including The MARK Cocktail with Bisol Prosecco, raspberry, and lychee, or the vibrant Love Wins Every Thyme, a striking blend of Haku Vodka, apricot, yuzu, and hibiscus. Whether stopping in before a show, unwinding post-runway, or kicking off an evening uptown, The Mark Bar is a sophisticated NYFW destination where you want to sip and be seen!

The Mark Restaurant

During New York Fashion Week, The Mark Restaurant is a natural draw for those looking to step off the runway circuit without losing the scene. Known for its impeccable service, exceptional ingredients, and elegant atmosphere, the restaurant attracts designers, editors, and tastemakers throughout the week for both lunch and dinner. Set within the iconic Mark Hotel the dining room carries a quiet glamour that feels timeless, cementing The Mark Restaurant as one of NYFW’s most sought-after reservations.

The Living Room-W New York - Union Square

The Living Room has cemented itself as a striking social hub in the heart of downtown New York City, making it one of the city’s chicest and buzziest hotel bars.

Set just beyond the hotel’s grand curved staircase, the Living Room welcomes guests into what was once a historic Beaux-Arts ballroom. Soaring rosette ceilings and original white marble columns pay homage to the building’s past, while sleek, modern accents and rich color palettes, luxurious velvet seating, and sculptural chandeliers capture the sophisticated energy of contemporary New York City.

Whether you’re looking for a place to enjoy a hand-crafted cocktail with friends, mingle with the fashion industry, or rub arms with the who’s who in the cultural capital of the country, the Living Room creates a dynamic space that mirrors the rhythm of the city.

The Standard, High Line-The Standard Grill

During New York Fashion Week, The Standard Grill at The Standard, High Line is a go-to for people who want to stay in the mix while grabbing a bite. A longtime downtown favorite for editors, stylists, and creatives, it’s the kind of spot you stop into between shows when you want good food and a buzzy room. .

As evening falls, The Standard Grill transforms into a dinner spot, featuring standout dishes like Yellowfin Tuna Ceviche and Steak au Poivre, paired with cocktails crafted for fashion-week energy, Midnight Negroni, French Seventy-Five, or a Blood Orange Paloma. For those looking to keep the night going, Le Bain, the hotel’s iconic rooftop bar, is just steps away, offering sweeping views and a chic nightlife vibe. Whether it’s lunch, dinner, or a late-night toast, The Standard, High Line is a must-visit stop for NYFW.

Guardian at the W-W New York – Union Square

As New York Fashion Week returns this September, Guardian at the W offers a stylish escape above the buzz of downtown Manhattan. Perched 22 stories above W New York-Union Square, the all-season rooftop pairs sweeping skyline views with a retractable roof, creating an effortless setting for everything from pre-show meetings to post-runway dinners and late-night cocktails. Just steps from Gramercy, the Flatiron District and Irving Place, Guardian at the W sits in the heart of one of the city's most dynamic neighborhoods, making it a natural gathering spot throughout Fashion Week.

Guardian at the W’s cocktail program showcases elevated takes on classic serves alongside seasonal creations, including the Union Square Spritz with Aperol and elderflower, the mezcal-forward Midnight Garden, the signature Guardian Martini and the spicy Harlem Heat. The drinks are complemented by a menu of shareable dishes, from Maine Lobster Rolls and Big Eye Tuna Tartare to Truffle & Pecorino Pizzettes and Prime Beef Sliders, creating an inviting backdrop for editor dinners, celebratory toasts and catching up between the week's biggest shows.

Olio e Piu (Bryant Park, East Village, & Greenwich Village)

This New York Fashion Week, Olio e Più’s Bryant Park, East Village, and Greenwich Village locations are the go-to destinations for stylish dining between shows. Both spots serve up classic Italian favorites like Tagliatelle di Bosco, alongside elevated seasonal dishes such as Orecchiette al Broccoli e Salsiccia, Tagliata e Verdure with mixed mushrooms, porcini, garlic, and onions. Cocktail offerings are equally standout, from the refreshing Bee Breeze with Fencie Del Maguey Mezcal, lime, Cholula, and grapefruit soda, to the indulgent Mocha Espresso Martini. With a chic, lively atmosphere at both locations, Olio e Più is the perfect spot for editors, designers, and visitors to recharge between runways.

La Grande Boucherie and Boucherie (West Village & Union Square)

La Grande Boucherie (Union Square) and Boucherie (West Village) both bring Parisian flair to this New York Fashion Week. Guests can indulge in classics such as, Soupe à l’Oignon, Bisque de Homard, and Salade Lyonnaise. Signature plates include Entrecôte Grillée, Filet Mignon au Poivre, and Côtelettes d’Agneau. For those seeking decadent accompaniments, the restaurants also offer cheese selections like St-André, Roquefort, and Camembert, as well as small bites including Mousse de Foie Gras, Escargots, and Os à Moelle Rôtis. Whether it’s a midday bite between runway shows or an evening dinner with the fashion set, La Grande Boucherie and Boucherie deliver a sophisticated Parisian escape in the heart of Manhattan.

So & So’s Neighborhood Piano Bar

During New York Fashion Week, when days blur from runway to showroom to after-parties, the venue becomes where editors, stylists, and creatives stop for a drink between shows. Guests can recharge with cocktails as styled as the collections themselves, like the Blue Note & Bitters, a flirtatious mix of Lalo Blanco tequila, blueberry, cardamom, ginger, and lime, or the bold, espresso-laced Bodega Cat with Don Fulano Reposado, Montenegro, coconut milk, and vanilla. For a softer statement, Chai No Lait blends Origami Sake, Grey Goose Vodka, chai, and nutmeg, while On Broadway feels tailor-made for NYFW days. Whether you’re celebrating a successful show or sneaking away between runways, or wanting to see familiar faces, So & So’s is where fashion week unwinds.

Photo Credit: The Mark Hotel

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