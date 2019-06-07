FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Photo Coverage: THE MOMS at Sephora with Evangeline Lily and Made Good Foods

Jun. 7, 2019  


Broadwayworld.com recently had the pleasure of attending a special event by The Moms, Melissa Musen Gerstein and Denise Albert. Their Mamarazzi at Sephora on West 34th Street in the Herald Square neighborhood celebrated the launch of Evangeline Lily's new book. "The Squickerwonkers." Guests had the opportunity to enjoy a discussion between The Moms and Evangeline Lily. There was also a question and answer period with attendees and a special book signing. Made Good Foods was there and presented healthy eats and treats for everyone. Check out some of the great photos from the very special Mamarazzi.

To learn more about The Moms, visit: https://themoms.com/.

You can follow The Moms and the event on social media:

Twitter
@TheMOMS
@Sephora
@MadeGoodFoods

Instagram
@TheMOMSNetwork
@Sephora
@MadeGoodFoods
#EvangelineMOMS

Photos by: Jonathan Breton

Photo Coverage: THE MOMS at Sephora with Evangeline Lily and Made Good Foods

Photo Coverage: THE MOMS at Sephora with Evangeline Lily and Made Good Foods

Photo Coverage: THE MOMS at Sephora with Evangeline Lily and Made Good Foods

Photo Coverage: THE MOMS at Sephora with Evangeline Lily and Made Good Foods

Photo Coverage: THE MOMS at Sephora with Evangeline Lily and Made Good Foods

Photo Coverage: THE MOMS at Sephora with Evangeline Lily and Made Good Foods



Related Articles

From This Author Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy writes articles and reviews for Broadwayworld.com on productions in New York City and New Jersey. She is the Editor in Chief of (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: THE MOMS at Sephora with Evangeline Lily
  • THE CAPITAL GRILLE for Father's Day
  • SPIRITS for Father's Day Gifting
  • Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Yuu Shimano of MIFUNE New York
  • BWW Review: ON THE BACK OF A NAPKIN by Raju Mirchandani Fascinates
  • BWW Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Paper Mill Playhouse Thrills

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup