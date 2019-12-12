Photo Coverage: THE MOMS Host The Irwins in NYC

Broadwayworld.com recently had the pleasure of attending a special Mamarazzi event by The Moms, Denise Albert and Melissa Musen Gerstein at the Discovery Inc. building on 3rd Avenue. The two dynamic women hosted Terri and Robert Irwin. Guests were treated to a delicious breakfast, and a screening of Animal Planet's "Crikey! It's the Irwins."

The screening was followed by an informative discussion about the making of the show, the legacy of Terri's husband and Robert's dad, Steve Irwin and the importance of conservation and respect for the natural world. Terri affectionately commented, "It's special to remember all the things Steve did." They also spoke of the Australia Zoo which was established by the Irwin family. The Zoo has 471 staff members and over 100 volunteers. 100% of its profits go to conservation.

Robert is a charming 15 year-old teen. Speaking of his sister he said, "Bindi and myself got to grow up in the middle of the zoo." He also commented, "We're ultimately trying to continue dad's legacy."

