PROJECT III Celebrates Evolving Future of Engaging Performances with Launch Party Hosted by Monet's Garden on 4/10

Project III also known as the People's Performance Project is a performing arts initiative made up of creators from around the globe that sponsor, facilitate, and collaborate with dance companies, independent artists, and freelancers. Project III is dedicated to pushing the envelope of what defines a theatre to engage an audience moving closer toward a new future of artistic expression. They are pleased to announce their official launch event on Monday, April 10 hosted by Monet's Garden: Immersive Experience and invite the public to attend.

Founded in August 2022, Project III celebrates its incorporation as an active non-profit as of March 2023. The Project is not a dance company, but rather an initiative dedicated to bringing unexpected communities together to re-evaluate the way audiences and artists engage with a performance concept.

Tickets to the April 10th event start at $65 per person and the doors will open at 30 Wall Street at 7:30 PM. Guests will be greeted at the door with the three-hour, unique open global wine selection curated by Amsterdam Wines.

Also in the lobby, Project III's initial virtual experiments will be screening including Heaven combining hip-hop, contemporary, and classical pointe work in a one-take shot with manual LED lights in a car garage. BODY(IES) is Project III's first international film shot in Paris and Marseille, France in collaboration with actress Kierney McAllister exploring the concept of the loss of identity in the creation of art; and Free Form which is the collaboration with former New York City Ballet dancer, Lily Cosgrove and Monet's Garden immersive room exploring the entanglements and differences of New York architecture and impressionist art.

Simultaneously on the second floor, guests are able to nibble on small plates and sweets provided by Mast Brothers while enjoying the captivating interactive exhibits on Monet's history.

At 8:15 PM, Project III will begin its immersive performance. The audience is encouraged to respectfully move about the 360-degree space and enter and exit the room during the performance to explore the upstairs space or refresh their drinks. Project III will present two original works live and stripped including Free Form danced by Kasey Broekema and Troy Kelley and Heaven danced by Kasey Broekema, Jaya Collins, and Shannon Harkins.

Future collaborators and partnership artists include Isabelle Aldridge, Sarah Allen, Spark Movement Collective, Shannon Harkins, and Troy Kelley that have donated their work to perform on the evening's program curated by Project III.

In Monet's immersive room on the ground floor, guests are welcome to explore the mesmerizing water lily projections while enjoying the silent auction of the whimsical flower arrangements generously donated by Mille Fiori Flowers and Events or browse the Monet's Garden gift shop. 50% of all the profits will be donated to Project III.

Other performers involved in the charity event include Ashley Casetta, Jaya Collins, Sarai Daniels, Isabelle Evans, Jennifer Gerken, Kenzie Ginter, Caleb Patterson, Melody Tai, and Michelle Thompson Ulerich.

The artists hail from backgrounds such as The Ailey School/Fordham Program with Alvin Ailey, Ballet Austin, Columbia University, Purchase College SUNY, New Dialect, NYU Tisch Dance, Yin Yue Dance Company, and more.

After a short remark from Project III, the upstairs interactive exhibit floor will close at 9:00 PM and friends of Project III are welcome to party, dance, and mingle in the immersive space to live music.

"Project III was born out of a desire I felt from the New York City artist community," explained founder Kasey Broekema. "Artists establish a presence and a brand molded to a niche of their area and then feel the need to only create within those limits. I see established artists chomping at the bit for an opportunity to create something that truly motivates and inspires them and so few opportunities for them to express themselves outside of their mold."

Kasey continued: "There's so much competition between artists and I wanted to create a community with Project III that rather encourages everyone to be featured and to bring companies together rather than drive them apart. When Monet's Garden reached out to Project III to collaborate, I saw what they are doing downtown to draw a community together with art and thought, 'Hell, yeah - this is exactly what we're all about, let's do this."

Lily Cosgrove, former New York City Ballet performer and choreographer behind Free Form, says she feels the collaboration between the dancers and Monet's Garden was meant to be. She commented, "I was telling Kasey my idea behind this project, just filming through the streets of New York, months before Monet's Garden even reached out. It's so cool to see the project coming together in front of me and the New York scenery, the impressionism, and the choreography all fit together so seamlessly."

Cosgrove further stated, "With so many immersive exhibits popping up across the city, it's important to analyze how we can expand the definition of immersive. The most effective exhibits stimulate as many senses as possible, and it feels natural to be surrounded by different mediums and artistic expressions for people to find a unique way to connect to the work."

TICKETING AND DIRECTIONS:

Tickets are $65 and include access to the open bar, small plates, live music, Monet's Garden exhibits, performance, and the after-party. Attendees may purchase tickets on Eventbrite: no purchases will be accepted at the door. There is a $5 additional ticket fee. The capacity of the venue is 100 people, and the tickets will be first come, first serve. Purchase tickets by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/project-iii-launch-celebration-tickets-598171887217

Notes to attendees: Cocktail attire is encouraged. All gender identities and fashion expressions are welcome. Masks are welcome, but optional. Monet's Garden is at 30 Wall Street, New York, NY, 10005. The venue does have wheelchair accessibility. Guests can arrive at the venue via the 2,3 and J, Z train lines - or alternatively, the venue is a five-minute walk from the 6, R, and A, C lines.

ABOUT PROJECT III

Project III (People's Performance Project), founded in August 2022, is a performing arts initiative made up of creators sponsoring, facilitating, and collaborating with dance companies, independent artists, and freelancers localized anywhere in the world dedicated to pushing the envelope of what defines a theatre to engage an audience moving closer toward a new future of artistic expression. The performing arts initiative was founded by Kasey Broekema after noticing a hunger for artists to become inspired and work outside of their genre or niche. The concept of Project III is for collaboration to happen between artists anywhere in the world. The Project's goal is to build a community over a company and believe any artist who is able to create at an exceptional level should have access to professional facilities at any stage in their career. For more information, visit: https://piii.tilda.ws/ a??and follow Project III in Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/project.iii/

ABOUT MONET'S GARDEN

Awaken your senses and experience the world of Claude Monet at the brand-newa??immersive exhibition, Monet's Garden, at 30 Wall Street, New York City. Go on a 360-degree journey through the history and work of one of the greatest and most influential painters of all time. Using state-of-the-art multimedia and multi-sensory technology, you can dive into the Father of Impressionism's paintings and get a glimpse into the inner workings of hisa??mind. Explore his studio and learn about his life, struggles, and inspirations before stepping into the scenery of Monet's Garden where you'll be invited to walk across the bridge and enter the paintings through interactive projections, and finally float among the water lilies in a completely immersive installation of Monet's most famous work.

Photo Credit: Gabi Broekema