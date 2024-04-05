LEINENKUGEL'S and JOHNSONVILLE Team Up for New Bratwurst

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Editor's Note: We know that our readers will be excited to try these delicious bratwursts that are going to be welcome on every plate. Be sure to get some for your next get together. They will be available for a limited time!

When warmer weather reaches the Midwest, beer and brats go together better than “you” and “betcha.” So it’s only fitting that two Wisconsin staples, Leinenkugel’s and Johnsonville, finally linked up at the lake for a grilling season fling that will go down in history. For almost a century, these iconic Midwest brands have been the cornerstone of good times spent together, whether it's out on the lake, at a tailgate or in the backyard.

This year, Leinenkugel’s and Johnsonville are toasting their “Lakeside Link-up” with the release of the new Summer Shandy Beer Brat - a Johnsonville fresh grilling sausage infused with Leinenkugel’s iconic Summer Shandy beer. A delectable pairing so perfect, it’ll have fans wondering why the two didn’t link up sooner. That’s exactly the conversation that took place last fall when Johnsonville Owner and Chairwoman Shelly Stayer met fifth-generation Leinenkugel and former brewery president Dick Leinenkugel at a football game in Green Bay.

“Leinenkugel’s teaming up with Johnsonville for the ultimate beer and brat pairing was only a matter of time,” shared Tony Bugher, President of Leinenkugel’s. “We’re thrilled to bring folks the Summer Shandy Beer Brat, which adds a new flavor to our fans’ lakeside get-togethers this year. With our strong innovative history, the Summer Shandy Beer Brat encourages everyone to enjoy Summer Shandy in a whole new way.”

Johnsonville’s Summer Shandy Beer Brats will be available for purchase at select retailers in 19 states including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Washington, Idaho, and Oregon until late July. Consumers can find their closest retailer at johnsonville.com/where-to-buy/. For fans based outside of the select states where Johnsonville’s Summer Shandy Beer Brats are at retail, a limited supply will be available for purchase online HERE beginning April 2, 2024, while supplies last.

“Some things just belong together, and beer and bratwurst are no exceptions,” said Stayer. “As a family-owned company that takes great pride in our products, developing a beer brat with Leinenkugel’s to bring the flavor of Summer Shandy to our fresh grilling sausage is a match made in Wisconsin.”

As Leinenkugel’s and Johnsonville’s “Lakeside Link-up” is just getting started, be sure to follow along with the brands on Instagram at @leinenkugels and @johnsonville for more beer and brats news this year.

For more information on Johnsonville products, visit HERE.

For more information on Leinenkugel's, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Leinenkugel’s and Johnsonville