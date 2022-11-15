Ikoyi at 180 The Strand Opens Next Month

On the 5th of December, Ikoyi will welcome guests to its new home within London's new space for the creative industries, 180 The Strand on London's Northbank. With a dedicated entrance on the corner of Surrey Street, the larger restaurant and kitchen space will afford its co-founders, Jeremy Chan and Iré Hassan-Odukale, the freedom to focus on the future evolution of their pioneering restaurant.

A restaurant beyond definition, the core identity of Ikoyi will persist: a true form of global modernism - placeless, free, unfixed and personal - whilst symbolising the energy of its international city home.

The much larger kitchen will give Jeremy and his team an extended, creative engine room and the fillip to develop their menus even further. A pure, personal expression of British micro-seasonality through Jeremy's lens of spice and bold heat, dishes will harness flavour highs while respecting the nature of each ingredient.

The new, extended wine selection is a kaleidoscope of grapes and producers. Classic wine regions showcase some rare examples, and lesser-known areas shine. A non-alcoholic tea pairing can be enjoyed solo or mixed with chosen wines.

One significant addition is the introduction of a private dining space. Jeremy explains, "For the first time, this gives us the facility to offer guests a truly personal, bespoke service and a more interactive experience with myself and the kitchen team." Accommodating up to six guests, the room is lined with leather and a double-layer curtain, which can be left open at guests' discretion to the energy of the dining room.

With an open kitchen, a larger dining space, an outdoor terrace, and a private dining room, the pair commissioned the acclaimed Danish architect and designer David Thulstrup, to help them create a cohesive union of all four spaces. This will be Thulstrup's first hospitality commission in Britain. His aesthetic and practice of a contemporary approach to the Scandinavian values of simplicity and humility with a dash of boldness will be fully embraced at Ikoyi.