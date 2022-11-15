Ikoyi at 180 The Strand Opens Next Month
The larger restaurant and kitchen space will afford its co-founders, Jeremy Chan and Iré Hassan-Odukale, the freedom to focus on the future evolution of the restaurant.
On the 5th of December, Ikoyi will welcome guests to its new home within London's new space for the creative industries, 180 The Strand on London's Northbank. With a dedicated entrance on the corner of Surrey Street, the larger restaurant and kitchen space will afford its co-founders, Jeremy Chan and Iré Hassan-Odukale, the freedom to focus on the future evolution of their pioneering restaurant.
A restaurant beyond definition, the core identity of Ikoyi will persist: a true form of global modernism - placeless, free, unfixed and personal - whilst symbolising the energy of its international city home.
The much larger kitchen will give Jeremy and his team an extended, creative engine room and the fillip to develop their menus even further. A pure, personal expression of British micro-seasonality through Jeremy's lens of spice and bold heat, dishes will harness flavour highs while respecting the nature of each ingredient.
The new, extended wine selection is a kaleidoscope of grapes and producers. Classic wine regions showcase some rare examples, and lesser-known areas shine. A non-alcoholic tea pairing can be enjoyed solo or mixed with chosen wines.
One significant addition is the introduction of a private dining space. Jeremy explains, "For the first time, this gives us the facility to offer guests a truly personal, bespoke service and a more interactive experience with myself and the kitchen team." Accommodating up to six guests, the room is lined with leather and a double-layer curtain, which can be left open at guests' discretion to the energy of the dining room.
With an open kitchen, a larger dining space, an outdoor terrace, and a private dining room, the pair commissioned the acclaimed Danish architect and designer David Thulstrup, to help them create a cohesive union of all four spaces. This will be Thulstrup's first hospitality commission in Britain. His aesthetic and practice of a contemporary approach to the Scandinavian values of simplicity and humility with a dash of boldness will be fully embraced at Ikoyi.
More Hot Stories For You
November 4, 2022
The Food Trust, in collaboration with The Piazza and Northern Liberties Business Improvement District, will debut a special Northern Liberties Farmers’ Market on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10:00am to 2:00pm.
DIWALI: LIGHTS OF INDIA to Showcase Music, Dance, and Martial Arts at Seattle Center Today
October 22, 2022
Seattle Center Festál continues with Diwali: Lights of India, Saturday, Oct. 22, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall. The festival, organized by Northwest Share, is free and open to the public.
Film Director Baz Luhrmann and Bombay Sapphire Launch 'SAW THIS, MADE THIS' Campaign
October 14, 2022
Bombay Sapphire has partnered with world-renowned film director and creative visionary Baz Luhrmann to launch its new campaign 'Saw This, Made This'. With creativity being cited as the second-most in-demand skill in the world, and with people involved in creative pursuits proven to be more positive, Luhrmann has issued a creative call to arms, inviting people to discover the creative inspiration that exists all around them.
The New York Coffee Festival Returns To NYC This Month
October 7, 2022
The New York Coffee Festival is set to invigorate coffee drinkers this weekend as it returns to New York City to celebrate coffee culture for the first time since 2019. The Festival kicked off Friday, October 7th at 11am and will be continuing throughout the weekend.
New Black-Owned Bacon Themed Restaurant Bake N Bacon is Coming to South Philly
October 7, 2022
The region's top bacon focused food truck is going brick and mortar! Owner and Chef Justin Coleman has announced that Bake'N Bacon will open a new bacon themed restaurant in South Philly this winter.