ISLE OF SKYE Cocktail Recipes for Holiday Entertaining

ISLE OF SKYE

Nov. 26, 2023

It’s officially the season of entertaining. We have two delicious cocktail recipes courtesy of Isle of Skye, that will elevate and add a touch of sophistication to any gathering.

Isle of Skye is a Skye Blended Scotch Whisky within the Ian Macleod Distillers portfolio. Isle of Skye was crafted using a unique blend of malt and grain whiskies with a high malt content that gives the Scotch a complex and smooth flavor. This rich and sweet Scotch is blended using the best malt whisky from the Islands, Highlands and Lowlands of Scotland, bursting with flavors of tropical fruits, spice and chocolate. 

Isle of Skye makes for a complex and delicious stand-alone sipper, neat or on the rocks, while also adding incredible flavor and depth to a wide variety of cocktails. The range currently includes an 8 Year Old, 12 Year Old, 18 Year Old, 21 Year Old, 25 Year Old, and 30 Year Old.

A Misty Isle Sour

Ingredients: 

-2 oz of Isle of Skye 12 Year Old 

-1 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

-1 oz Simple Syrup

-1 egg white (optional)

-1/2 oz red wine

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in Isle of Skye 12-year-old, lemon juice simple syrup and separated egg white (optional) and shake vigorously for one minute. Strain into an old fashioned glass filled with fresh ice cubes. To float the red wine, place a bar spoon over the surface of the drink and pour the wine onto the back of the spoon allowing it to roll off it and stay on top of the drink. This cocktail does not require a garnish but feel free to add.

“The Isle of Skye 12 Year Old, with its gentle smokiness and rich smooth mellow flavors gives the classic whisky sour an added dimension. I always like to do a twist on things so I love to drizzle some red wine over a bartender's spoon, like a Malbec or Shiraz for another layer of flavor on top of a cocktail exploding with sweet, sour and smoky flavors.” - Gordon Dallas, Brand Ambassador

A Sligachan Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

-2 oz of Isle of Skye 18 year old

-2 oz of soda water

-1 sugar cube 

-6 dashes of angostura bitters

Garnish: A large orange twist and an amarena cherry

Method: Place a sugar cube in the glass and sprinkle it with the bitters. Add the orange twist and an amarena cherry and muddle the fruit and sugar cube. Pour in the whisky and add ice then top up with soda water. Serve.

“The IOS 18 has a beautiful oily velvety texture that coats the mouth and is more than able to shine in this drink. I like to mix it up a little and use different bitters, like orange. Here I kept it to the traditional Angostura bitters but topped it up with soda water making it a ‘modern old-fashioned’ giving it a fresher feel.” - Gordon Dallas, Brand Ambassador

For more information on Isle of Skye, please visit https://www.ianmacleod.com/isleofskye

Photo: Provided by Isle of Skye



