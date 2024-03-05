ICHIRAN Launches Vegan Ramen Kit Available in Stores and Online

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ICHIRAN, Japan’s best tonkotsu ramen restaurant and a pioneer in the solo dining experience, has now launched a new Vegan Ramen Kit available in all ICHIRAN USA, NYC locations: Midtown, Times Square, & Brooklyn, and available on the ICHIRAN online store starting on March 15th. The product is a culmination of an extensive six-year journey of research and development, where they sampled hundreds of recipes and conducted countless taste tests to create this new, completely vegan ramen, that boasts the same depth, richness, and smokey flavors cherished in its original Tonkotsu Ramen.

Central to ICHIRAN’s innovation is the liquid broth concentrate, meticulously infused with soy, roasted garlic, onion, shiitake, ginger, and other vegetables; and to achieve the hallmark creaminess of ICHIRAN’s original, they have developed a Ramen Oil that seamlessly emulsifies with the broth. The signature Original Spicy Red Seasoning is prepared from the finest, globally sourced togarashi peppers, imparting a perfectly balanced fusion of heat and spice. The original Hakata-style homemade thin noodles are created by skilled Japanese artisans using a proprietary blend of rare flour. The thin noodles that are smooth with a firm texture, ensuring the ICHIRAN experience in every bite.

Each box contains the classic thin noodles, the Original Spicy Red Seasoning, the broth concentrate, and the luxurious Ramen Oil. Notably, the ramen kit bears the Vegan certification from the esteemed VegeProject, a non-profit organization promoting plant-based options in Japan.

Priced at $20 per kit and offering two generous portions per box, the Vegan ramen kit is designed for effortless preparation in three to four minutes in the comfort of your home. Available for purchase at all ICHIRAN NYC locations, including Brooklyn, Midtown, and Times Square, and online March 15th on ICHIRAN’s website (shipping to all 50 states and Puerto Rico).

ICHIRAN has 83 locations spanning throughout Asia, and three locations in New York City. To learn more, please visit https://www.ichiranusa.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ICHIRAN