Shmoné: A Cozy Greenwich Village Eatery with Extraordinary Market-Driven Cuisine

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Nestled along bustling Eighth Street in Greenwich Village, you’ll find Shmoné, a brand-new concept from Israeli chef Eyal Shani. The chef who brought some of the best contemporary Israeli food to New York City with restaurants that include HaSalon, Miznon, North and Naked Tomato, Shmoné (pronounced “shmo-neh” which translates to ‘eight’ in Hebrew) is a welcomed newcomer to the area, as it’s already been nominated for a Michelin in the New York Guide for good reason. 

From the moment you walk in, the vibe is on point. The restaurant is intimate with only 50 seats sprinkled around this cozy nook. The decor is modern yet simple with quiet, nude tones that balance well with the pop of deep forest green of the chairs. The sparkling chandeliers also add an added dazzle to the space. 

While a table will do, the L-shape bar is the place to spend your time, and not only for a drink but for the entire meal. With the open kitchen right in front of you, you will have the best seat in the house, watching executive chef Nadav Greenberg prepare your food while interacting with him and maybe indulging in a shot with him, too. 

The menu is market-driven, neo-Levantine that changes every day to accommodate which ingredients are in season. The dishes are neither too big, nor not too small, and are great for sharing. The menu is divided into creative "creature" sections, such as Wheat Creatures, Earth Creatures, Ocen Creatures, Animal Creatures, and Sweet Creatures. 

We started off with the warm fluffy Jerusalem bagel served with Zatar to dip, then moved on to the golden beets thinly sliced and paired with horseradish cream. From the “ocean” portion, we tried the beautifully plated hamachi tartare and the equally stunning )and delicious) charcoal grilled calamari with potato crisped to perfection.

Chef Greenberg also suggested the 3 golden sardines, and we were glad he did. Lightly fried and served atop a light fresh tomato and olive oil sauce, these sardines will make you a fan even if you never liked them before. As for the meat, the 76 layers of Wagyu flat iron was a must and tasted as good as it looked, juicy and tender and cooked just right. Lastly, the lemon cake made with olive oil ice cream sprinkled with a sea salt crumble helped finish the evening just right.

The wine list has a good amount of French options, including top champagnes to celebrate with, along with some options that come from Israel. The cocktails are all about Mediterranean spirits (looking at you, Absinthe) and are so refreshing you'll find they go down a little too easily, including the Helen of Troy made with sweet almond syrup and rosemary.

Whether you want a romantic dinner for two or a fun night out with friends, Shmoné is the place. The energy is relaxed but still playful while the service is stellar -- and so is the food. Once you try it, you’ll understand the hype and will no doubt frequent it time and time again. 

Shmoné is located at 61 W 8th Street, New York, New York 1001. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.shmonenyc.com/ or call 646.438.9815.

Photo Credit: Shmoné/Max Flatow and Carissa Chesanek



