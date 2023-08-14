HARRY'S OCEAN BAR & GRILL and THE MONTREAL BEACH RESORT Announce Upcoming Events

Madison Resorts is making it a summer (and fall) to remember with exciting shore surprises at signature properties Harry's Ocean Bar & Grill and The Montreal Beach Resort. Harry's (1025 Beach Avenue) introduces new Executive Chef and Cape May local Matthew Calvert who is firing up crowd pleasers like Harry’s Award-Winning Clam Chowder, Steamed Mussels, Drunken Clams, Crab Cakes, Shrimp Po Boy, Cajun Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich, Faroe Island Salmon, Cape Cioppino, Linguini With Clams, BBQ Ribs and much more. Behind the bar, get ready to crush on Harry's new and returning favorites with a DOZEN signature crushes - including a brand new Frozen Creamsicle Crush, plus Harry's Famous Signature Orange Crush, Key Lime Crush, Strawberry Crush, Watermelon Crush, and more. For entertainment, get ready to rock and roll from summer into fall with an all new line-up of music seven days a week, including a full calendar of bands and performers, along with Cape May Crush Wednesdays, Karaoke on Deck and Dueling Pianos. For special events, look for the debut of Tea by the Sea, a series of new three course social events where guests can savor light bites, soak in breathtaking views and engage in an enriching historical discussion about America's first seaside resort. Other coming events include a special La Crema Wine Pairing Dinner, Crushin Cancer Fundraiser, Girlfriends Weekend, Oktoberfest, Think Pink Citrus Squall Event, Tito's Doggie Day at the Pool, and a special VIP Package for the Cape May Jazz Festival. Come for dinner, drinks or a special event - and stay in the newly upgraded rooms and experience Montreal's signature amenities, amazing ambiance - and those award-winning ocean views.



HARRY'S NEW CHEF AND MENU



Cape May's only beachside rooftop deck and restaurant with amazing views of the water is back for the final weeks of summer and the early days of fall. Mother nature may have rained on the parade for June and July, but Harry's and The Montreal are hoping the forecast is smooth sailing with beautiful beach days, lots of rays, sparkling waves and a signature crush in hand with music in the air for now through October.



Diners at Harry's may have spotted a new face in the kitchen with the addition of a Cape May local. Executive Chef Matt Calvert is leading the culinary team and firing up your shore favorites - with his own twist on Harry's signature favorites and new additions. Calvert is passionate about elevating ingredient-driven food classics with modern cooking techniques and an emphasis on freshness and flavor. Born and raised in North Cape May, Calvert is a graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School where he began his culinary journey at a local pizzeria. From there, he navigated his way through popular Cape May destinations with culinary positions at Congress Hall and Villas Fishing Club.



Calvert expanded his talents to Buffalo, NY where he climbed up the ladder towards his first Executive Chef position at Canal Club 62. After a 7-year journey, Calvert wanted to return to his roots down the shore. He found Harry’s as his new home, coincidentally located just blocks away from his favorite Queen St. Beach. When he's not crafting delicious shore town eats, Calvert enjoys fishing and surfing with huge interests in music and art.



Some of Calvert’s most notable dishes include his award-winning New England Clam Chowder packed with clams, potatoes, bacon all together in a rich and creamy mixture. Be on the lookout for additional specialties coming soon to Harry’s like his Loaded Pulled Pork Nachos, Crispy Fried Calamari and Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese! For the full menu and list of dishes, visit:

https://harryscapemay.com/cape-may-restaurant-menus/ Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille is open daily from summer into early fall serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.



Beach service is also available where you can order from the beach menu and have your order delivered from the kitchen to the beach or private cabana.



CAPE MAY CRUSH



Crush lovers, Cape May has got you covered! Harry's boasts a DOZEN crushes this year - including a brand new for August Frozen Creamsicle Crush, plus a full list of fruity favorites for every taste - including:



Harry’s Famous Orange Crush

Absolut Mandrin vodka, triple sec, fresh OJ, Sprite



Grapefruit Crush

Absolut grapefruit vodka, triple sec, fresh grapefruit juice, Sprite



Half & Half Crush

Half orange crush, half grapefruit crush



Creamsicle Crush

Absolut whipped cream vodka, fresh OJ, triple sec, Sprite



Frozen Creamsicle Crush



Key Lime Crush

Smirnoff whipped cream vodka, fresh lime juice, tirple sec, Sprite



Strawberry Crush

Absolut mandrin vodka, strawberry puree, triple sec, fresh OJ, Sprite



Mango Crush

Absolut mandrin vodka, mango puree, triple sec, fresh OJ, Sprite



Peach Crush

Absolut mandrin vodka, triple sec, fresh OJ, peach puree, Sprite



Watermelon Crush

Absolut citron vodka, watermelon puree, fresh lime juice, triple sec, Sprite



Lemon Crush

Absolut citron vodka, fresh lemon juice, Sprite



Pomegranate Crush

Absolut citron vodka, PAMA pomegranate liqueur, fresh lemon juice



For an extra squeeze this summer, don't miss Cape May Crush Wednesdays, with Karaoke on the Deck from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a fun-filled evening of music, laughter, and unforgettable memories! Guests are invited to showcase their vocal talents, create memories, and have an incredible time with friends and fellow karaoke enthusiasts. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-timer, everyone is encouraged to participate and have a blast together! Better yet, get up the courage with $8 crushes not just during the event but ALL DAY - indulge in Harry's irresistible freshly squeezed orange crushes amongst 11 amazing flavors.



NEW ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM



Harry's is proud to keep rocking into the fall months with the town's most ambitious live music and entertainment program to date - which in fact is one of, if not THE largest in Cape May. Harry's offers live entertainment and music seven days a week, both on the well-known rooftop bar and deck, and in the dining room and patio below.



On top of Cape May Crush Wednesdays, see below for a full list of coming entertainment for August and September:



Friday, August 18th

Bobby Williams 4PM-8PM Rooftop

Dueling Piano Bar 8PM-11PM Bar



Saturday, August 19th

Tom Powdermaker 1PM-4PM Rooftop

Dueling on the Deck 5PM-8PM Rooftop

Dueling Piano Bar 9PM-12AM Bar



Sunday, August 20th

DC Duo 2PM-6PM Rooftop



Monday, August 21st

Marnie & Nate 5PM-9PM Rooftop



Tuesday, August 22nd

Neil McGettigan 5PM-9PM Rooftop



Wednesday, August 23rd

Not Leaving Sober 4PM-8PM Rooftop

Karaoke 8PM-11PM Bar



Thursday, August 24th

John King 4PM-9PM Rooftop



Friday, August 25th

Loose Ends 4PM-8PM Rooftop

Dueling Piano Bar 8PM-11PM Bar



Saturday, August 26th

Mark Fisher 1PM-4PM Rooftop

Dueling on the Deck 5PM-8PM Rooftop

Dueling Piano Bar 9PM-12AM Bar



Sunday, August 27th

Originaire 2PM-6PM Rooftop



Monday, August 28th

Tom Powdermaker 5PM-9PM Rooftop



Tuesday, August 29th

Mark Fisher 5PM-9PM Rooftop



Wednesday, August 30th

AJ Jesson 4PM-8PM Rooftop

Karaoke 8PM-11PM Bar



Thursday, August 31st

The Yokels 4PM-8PM Rooftop



Friday, September 1st

John King 4PM-8PM Rooftop

Dueling Piano Bar 8PM-11PM Bar



Saturday, September 2nd

Bobby Williams 1PM-4PM Rooftop

Dueling on the Deck 5PM-8PM Rooftop

Dueling Piano Bar 9PM-12AM Bar



Sunday, September 3rd

Tony Manning 12PM-3PM Rooftop

Loose Ends 4PM-8PM Rooftop

Dueling Piano Bar 9PM-12AM Rooftop



Monday, September 4th

Marnie & Nate 5PM-9PM Rooftop



For the full line up and updates, visit:

https://harryscapemay.com/cape-may-entertainment/



TEA AT THE SEA



August 13, 15, 27 and September 10, 24

Starts 4:00pm, $39.99 per person

Located on Harry's Sundeck

The Montreal and Harry's launch new Tea by the Sea, a delightful three-course social event that combines light bites, breathtaking views of Cape May and an enriching historical discussion all about America's first seaside resort destination.Nestled along the scenic coastline of Cape May, a charming seaside town known for its Victorian architecture and rich heritage, Tea by the Sea takes place on the sundeck atop Montreal Beach Resort with a panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a refreshingly chilled tea and lead to their tables to begin the first course and discussion of historic Cape May from past to present.

The final course, consisting of sweet treats of a delectable assortment, will be available along with a question-and-answer session for any further information about things to do around this beautiful town. Tickets are on sale now through Harry's, The Montreal or the website.



WINE DINNER



Harry's and The Montreal Team up with La Crema for a special wine pairing dinner on Thursday, September 7th, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. This special evening is an elevated tasting experience through California's Sonoma Coast, Monterey & Russian River Valley with perfectly paired gourmet cuisine. The multicourse experience features the following pairings:



Sauvignon Blanc

Citrus Ceviche



Chardonnay

Grilled Shrimp Skewer with Mango Salsa



Pinot Gris

Scallop Risotto with Parmigiano Reggiano



Pinot Noir

Grilled Lamb Chops over Mushroom Ragout



Sparkling Brut Rose

Molten Lava Cake and Raspberry Gastrique



Tickets are $85 a person and available by calling Harry's or visiting the website.



OKTOBERFEST

All Day Food & Drink Specials, Sam Adams Stein Hoisting Competition Sponsored by Boston Brewing Co., Carve & Cocktail Carve A Pumpkin and sip on a featured cocktail



An iconic Fall celebration! Come celebrate one of New Jersey's most popular Fall events and raise a glass to great beer! Seasonal beer on tap with some Bavarian style creations on the menu! Live music on the rooftop all afternoon. Our Bavarian pretzel is warming, comforting and the perfect companion to a crisp, seasonal brew! Be sure to also try one of our seasonal cocktails available all season long!

THE CAPE MAY JAZZ FESTIVAL



The Cape May Jazz Festival returns to Cape May Convention Hall this November 9-12, 2023. This cherished tradition brings together renowned musicians, passionate fans, and the picturesque charm of Cape May. Experience the festival like a true VIP with The Montreal's all-access VIP package. Immerse yourself in the world of jazz and enjoy unrestricted access to the incredible lineup of performances, just a leisurely walk away from our resort!



JUST IN: Harry's will also for the first time host live jazz performances at Harry's!



When booking The Montreal's Fall Jazz Festival VIP Package, guests will enjoy the following perks:

* One all-access VIP pass to Exit Zero Jazz Festival (per guest)

* 10% off your room rate

* Two official Exit Zero Jazz Fest wine glasses

* A bottle of wine waiting in your room

* $30 gift card to Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille (per guest)



Additional VIP amenities include:

* Reserved seats to all concerts in Cape May Convention Hall, November 10-12, 2023

* First-come, first-served entry in participating Festival club venues

* Access to the VIP lounge in Cape May Convention Hall



NOTE: Early Bird VIP does NOT include the Opening Night Concert, Thursday, November 9.

Book online with code JAZZVIP



When booking The Montreal's General Admission Fall Jazz Package, guests receive:

* 10% off your room rate

* One 3-day General Admission pass to Exit Zero Jazz Festival (per guest)

* $20 gift card to Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille (per guest)

* Book online with code JAZZ. Two-night minimum. $195 per person + room rate.



Guaranteed Access for all Montreal Guests to Live Jazz Performances at Harry's on Friday, Saturday & Sunday!



Call 877.531.4274 or visit www.montrealbeachresort.com to make reservations today!



CAPE MAY BREW FOR TWO PACKAGE



The Montreal's highly requested beer lovers bundle returns just in time fall. Head down to Cape May and sip back and relax with a cold one in hand. The Montreal and Harry's has partnered up with Cape May Brewing Company to deliver a delicious tasting experience all for one great price!



Brew 4 Two Package Includes:

* Two Monogrammed Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille Pint Glasses

* 6-Pack of Select Flagship Cape May Brewing Company Beer (waiting for you in your room!)

* $20 Gift Card to Cape May Brewing Company

* 10% Off Merchandise at Cape May Brewtique (Excludes Beer)

* Self-Guided Tour of Cape May Brewing Co.

* $20 Gift Card to Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille



No promo code necessary. Choose add-on upon checkout to add to reservation. Book online or call us 877.531.4274.



MORE LATE SUMMER/ EARLY FALL EVENTS



On top of the above events, look for these coming things:

* NFL Football Sundays



Every Sunday during football season

Game days are best spent surrounded by great friends and fans!

Join us at Harry’s every Sunday for $5 select beer and appetizer specials.