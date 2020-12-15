GIFTY AND NIFTY for the Holidays

For many of us, holiday shopping is just beginning so our gift roundup is perfect for people who are looking for a few presents that can be gotten online or at your local store. You'll also like that these are reasonably priced so that you can easily spread the joy!

"Damn Good Dumplings" Book - Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Chop House Director of Operations, is excited to announce the release of his first book Damn Good Dumplings which includes 60 innovative dumpling recipes for every occasion. It's in stores nationwide and on Amazon.com. This book is perfect for the upcoming holiday season to showcase your dumpling skills or as a gift for your favorite cook. Visit: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/damn-good-dumplings-stratis-morfogen/1130016052.

Ferrero Rocher- The company offers a wide variety of beautifully boxed, delicious candies that can be purchased at your local retailer or on Amazon.com. Ferrero Rocher Chocolates are wrapped in golden foil and packaged in quantities from 3 pieces to 24 pieces. There's also the Ferraro Golden Gallery Signature Chocolates with a variety of scrumptious treats. Visit: https://www.ferrerorocher.com/us/en/.

CraftStirs - CraftStirs knows that making a cocktail at home can pose it's challenges. Without the right bartender tools, mixers and expertise, recreating your favorite cocktails, such as a Margarita or Mojito isn't always easy. Now there is a simple way to create cocktails at home or on the go without sacrificing quality or taste with CraftStirs' handy packets that are simple to open and mix with your favorite spirits. Purchase on Amazon.com.

Ka'Chava - Give a gift that inspires good health this season to someone special. Ka'Chava is on a mission to empower healthy lifestyles by bringing together all the best superfoods into a single, ready-to-go meal. Ka'Chava has a blend of organic superfoods and plant-based proteins that are inspired by ancient wisdom. Their delicious plant-based shakes are easily mixed and offer all the essential nutrients to nourish your whole body. Visit: https://www.kachava.com/.

Love and Victory - The company has clever, original gifts for cocktail enthusiasts that include holiday ornaments, apparel such as tee shirts and socks, totes, glassware, pins, cufflinks and more. If you're looking for something unique to fill out your gift list, check out their great selection. Visit: http://www.loveandvictory.com/.

The Jersey Tomato - There's nothing like Jersey Fresh and The Jersey Tomato has created sauces with the finest tomatoes from the Garden State. Their Marinara, Tomato Basil, Spicy and Roasted Garlic make meals delicious. The sauces are widely available in local groceries so gift a jar to someone who loves to cook or include one in a basket of Italian provisions. Visit: https://jerseytomatoco.com/.

Steeped Coffee - The innovative startup is committed to premium coffee, convenience, and environmental stewardship in equal measure. What sets Steeped Coffee apart is its a proprietary brewing method that does not require machines or brewing equipment, made much like tea. The coffee comes in single-serve bags that are nitro-sealed to ensure absolute freshness. It's a uniquely "unplugged" coffee experience, from the award-winning packaging made using compostable and renewable materials to the non-GMO filters. All it takes to brew a perfect cup is hot water and a few minutes, and at the end of the day, there are no wasteful plastic pods accumulating in waterways or landfills. Visit: https://steepedcoffee.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com