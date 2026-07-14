Food Network NYCWFF presented by Invesco QQQ 10/15-10/18

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The Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ (NYCWFF) has announced its star-studded 19th annual programming lineup taking place October 15–18, 2026. Bringing together the chefs, restaurants, creators and tastemakers who help define New York today, NYCWFF will once again celebrate the city's unmatched culinary and cultural spirit through nearly 50 events across four days. Featuring more than 300 acclaimed chefs, culinary personalities, restaurateurs, winemakers, mixologists, creators and entertainers, the Festival will transform Manhattan into a vibrant showcase of the food, wine, culture and creativity that make New York one of the most exciting cities in the world.

All of it unfolds within the Invesco QQQ Festival Campus in the Seaport, New York City's most dynamic waterfront neighborhood, now anchored by an extraordinary new addition to the Festival footprint: The Rooftop at Pier 17. The iconic open-air venue above the New York City harbor will serve as the setting for signature Festival experiences, offering guests a one-of-a-kind backdrop throughout the weekend. The addition brings an exciting new dimension to a lineup that blends beloved Festival traditions with bold new culinary experiences, further cementing the Seaport and the Invesco QQQ Festival Campus as the home of New York City's premier celebration of wine and food.

“Each year, NYCWFF gives us an opportunity to celebrate the incredible chefs, restaurants, beverage partners and culinary talent that make New York one of the greatest cities in the world,” said Lee Brian Schrager, Festival Founder and Chief Communications Officer and SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility for Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. “As we return to the Seaport for our 19th year, we're excited to continue building on the momentum of our new home while expanding the Festival experience with the addition of The Rooftop at Pier 17. This year’s lineup reflects the creativity, diversity and energy and sense of community that continue to shape New York’s culinary landscape.”

Beyond showcasing culinary talent, the Festival remains committed to creating a meaningful impact on the food and hospitality industry. Net proceeds from the Festival will support the Event Zero Foundation and its mission to advance sustainability and environmental responsibility across the events industry, as well as the James Beard Foundation and its work to lead chefs and the broader culinary community toward a new standard of excellence. Produced exclusively by a21, the Festival's agency of record and exclusive production partner, NYCWFF continues to bring together the people, partners and organizations that make this annual celebration possible.

“As the finest culinary and hospitality city in the world, a21 is proud to produce NYCWFF, which is emblematic of the five boroughs our Festival caters to,” said Brett Friedman, Founder and CEO of a21, partner and agency of record for the Festival. "Over 1,000 people from throughout the NY community work on developing this Festival year in and year out, and our collective pride is hopefully represented in the events we develop and produce for our guests and partners.”

"Every year, NYCWFF is a vibrant celebration of food, community, and the people behind our city's extraordinary independent restaurants — the chefs, restaurateurs, beverage and hospitality professionals who make New York a world-class culinary destination and are essential to its culture and economy," said Erica Helms, Chief Growth Officer, James Beard Foundation. "We are deeply grateful to be a beneficiary of this year's festival, whose support will help advance the James Beard Foundation's work celebrating American food culture and building a stronger future for the independent restaurant industry."

Check out the the Festival's beloved signature events return to anchor the weekend.

Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats. NYCWFF's most iconic culinary showdown will take place at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Thursday, October 15, hosted by Rachael Ray and Bert Kreischer. Competing chefs will battle for the coveted Judge's Choice and People's Choice titles in the event that has defined Festival opening nights for nearly two decades.

Steak & Whiskey hosted by Bryan and Michael Voltaggio returns Friday, October 16, bringing the brothers' signature competitive energy to Pier 17 with premium cuts, top whiskeys and waterfront skyline views. The Festival closes Sunday, October 18, with The Cookout presented by Mike's Amazing hosted by JJ Johnson and Angela Yee, celebrating Black cuisine, culture and community with a special performance by Method Man and an appearance by EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg.

Additional returning favorites include Oyster Bash presented by Modelo hosted by Andrew Zimmern, Tacos & Tequila hosted by Aarón Sánchez (both Saturday, October 17 at Gitano NYC), and the festival’s most known event, the Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations at the Invesco QQQ Festival Campus in the Seaport. FoodieCon® returns Sunday, October 18, to Storied, bringing together food content creators and fans for a day of panels, tastings and meet-and-greets with some of today's most influential culinary personalities. Attendees can expect appearances from creator favorites including Olivia Tiedemann, Stefan Johnson and Bobby Pombo, along with additional talent to be announced, offering an inside look at the creators, trends and conversations shaping food culture today.

The Festival introduces an exciting lineup of new experiences for 2026. Among the most anticipated debuts is New York After Dark hosted by Kwame Onwuachi, which transforms The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Saturday, October 17, into Kwame Onwuachi's love letter to New York—an after-hours celebration of the city's food, music and culture. Inspired by his forthcoming cookbook All Hours, the evening will feature a special DJ set by Questlove and dishes from some of Kwame's favorite New York chefs and restaurants, with a complimentary copy of Kwame's cookbook available while supplies last.

Additional new experiences include A Culinary Journey Through Peru hosted by Nobu Matsuhisa (Thursday, October 15), which celebrates Peru's bold culinary heritage alongside top NYC Peruvian restaurants and marks the legendary chef's first-ever NYCWFF appearance. Flavors of Bollywood hosted by Maneet Chauhan and Vijay Kumar (Friday, October 16) gathers the city's best Indian restaurants for an evening inspired by India's iconic film industry, while Best of the Best presented by Resorts World New York City hosted by Jonathan Waxman and Keith Hernandez (Friday, October 16) showcases more than 15 James Beard Award winners, nominees and semifinalists in a tribute to American culinary excellence. Also new for 2026, Morning Buzz hosted by mgk, founder of 27 Club Coffee, invites guests to kick off Festival Sunday with an all-ages celebration of New York City's thriving café culture, featuring coffee, matcha, tea and breakfast favorites from beloved local spots.

Throughout the Festival, one-night-only dinners offer rare access to acclaimed chefs through bespoke collaborations and menus paired with wines and spirits from Southern Glazer's. Highlights include Alex Guarnaschelli and Mario Vitolo of Emilio’s Ballato, José Andrés, Jonathan Beno, Flynn McGarry, Maneet Chauhan and Stephanie Izard, Rocco DiSpirito and Nadia Caterina Munno, Andrew Carmellini and Hillary Sterling, Angie Mar and Charlie Palmer, Alain Ducasse, Marc Forgione, Antonia Lofaso and Michael Symon, Geoffrey Zakarian and Doug Brixton, and Masaharu Morimoto. Additional evenings feature Tyler Florence, Cédric Vongerichten, Ayesha Nurdjaja, Jonathon Sawyer, Marcus Samuelsson and more.

Presale Tickets: July 13 - 19, 2026 – exclusively for Bank of America cardholders offering cardholders 25% off signature events and access to exclusive events and offerings.

General Tickets On Sale: July 20, 2026

Stay up to date by following the conversation all year long on Facebook and Instagram using @NYCWFF and on TikTok at NYCWineFoodFestival. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.nycwff.org.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NYCWFF

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