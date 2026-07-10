EATER WORLD'S FARE-Culinary Celebration During World Soccer Championship 

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Eater, the definitive authority on restaurant and food culture, today announced Eater World's Fare, a first-of-its-kind global food festival celebrating the flavors, cultures, and communities that unite the world. Taking place during World Soccer Championship Weekend, the immersive experience is produced by Medium Rare and will take place at Pier 36 in New York City on Saturday, July 18. Eater World's Fare is an all-ages, family-friendly event welcoming food lovers from every background to come together and celebrate global cuisine. Tickets are on sale now at eaterworldsfare.com.

Inspired by the historic world's fairs that brought nations together through culture, innovation, and international exchange, Eater World's Fare reimagines that spirit for a new generation. More than 6,000 guests are expected as Eater transforms Pier 36 into a global culinary destination featuring international restaurant pop-ups, New York City's finest bites, editorial programming, and interactive fan experiences thanks to brand partners including Cathay Pacific, Square, Maruchan, Milagro Tequila, Dole, San Pellegrino, Edible Arrangements, and Lifeway Kefir.

Eater World's Fare will feature appearances and culinary programming from some of the food world's most celebrated names, including Shota Nakajima and Calvin Eng with additional chefs, restaurants including: Mokbar, Golden HOF, Caffe Panna, Dominique Ansel, Charles Pan Fried Chicken, Banh Anh Em, South Philly Barbacoa, Zaab Zaab, Court Street Grocers, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, Jose Andres Group - Mercado Little Spain, Sushi Noz, Gourmega, Parm, Mimi Cheng's, Sally’s Apizza, Pecking House, Gotham Burger Social Club, and more!

General admission tickets, starting at just $30, will provide access to this highly anticipated culinary celebration. Guests will have the opportunity to explore dozens of international food vendors, restaurant pop-ups, chef demonstrations, live entertainment, and interactive experiences throughout the festival grounds.

A variety of food and beverage options will be available for purchase onsite, alongside complimentary samples and experiences provided by participating brand partners including Cathay Pacific, Square, Maruchan, Milagro Tequila, Dole, San Pellegrino, Edible Arrangements, and Lifeway Kefir. These partners will help transport guests around the world through their complimentary bites and experiences from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, USA, Mexico, and more!

For guests seeking an elevated experience, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available, presented by award-winning airline Cathay Pacific, the home airline of Hong Kong for 80 years. Featuring premium hospitality offerings, exclusive culinary creations from renowned chefs and restaurants, an open bar, and additional food and beverage inclusions, the VIP Lounge presented by Cathay Pacific will serve as the ultimate luxury destination for guests.

"New York is arguably the most global city in the world, particularly when it comes to the diversity of its communities and cuisines. It also happens to be playing host to the most exciting weekend for the international soccer community," said Eater Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Wu. "We wanted to create an experience that brings together the very best of food and sports, and celebrate the many, many communities that make up this city, at a time when all eyes are on New York.”

Throughout the festival, guests will explore dedicated culinary destinations inspired by countries and regions across the globe, highlighted by experiences from leading food, beverage, and travel brands including:

Gateway to Asia Presented by Cathay Pacific - Inspired by Cathay Pacific’s home of Hong Kong and its legacy connecting travelers to over 100 destinations, the airline will transport guests across Asia through a curated tasting experience. The menu will feature bites inspired by its home destination as well as a selection of its exciting destinations including Thailand and Philippines. The experience that will reflect Cathay Pacific’s award-winning journey in the sky will be heightened with a celebrity chef collaboration with none other than globally-recognized Chef Calvin Eng of Bonnie’s in Williamsburg. Chef Eng will create Hong Kong-inspired dishes, drawing from both the airline’s heritage and his own familial connection to the destination. Adding an extra layer of excitement to the experience, attending guests who are or become Cathay members will have the chance to win two Business class tickets to Hong Kong aboard Cathay Pacific. Cathay Pacific will also present this year’s VIP Lounge, where Cathay members can enjoy exclusive onsite perks, making now the perfect time to sign up and elevate the experience.

A Taste of Maruchan Around the World Presented by Maruchan Ramen - Maruchan will showcase the ultimate versatility of ramen through an exclusive culinary pop-up featuring acclaimed chef Shota Nakajima and special culinary programming inspired by global noodle traditions. This global flavor experience will take guests on a journey around the globe, presenting an array of unique ramen samples that represent different countries and showcase the incredible adaptability and premium quality of Maruchan's finest ramen.

Gourmega Presented by Square - Powered by Square, Gourmega, from the mind that brought you the acclaimed Ghetto Gastro collective, will bring its innovative culinary perspective to the festival with a dedicated dining pop-up. Showcasing Square's ongoing dedication to supporting small and local businesses, this exciting collaboration will give consumers a free bite from one of New York's hottest new restaurants, celebrating the vibrant independent food culture that drives the city.

The Edible "Pitch-Side" Concession Stand Presented by Edible Arrangements - Edible Arrangements are evolving beyond the basket. During Eater World's Fare, Edible Arrangements will debut a buzzy, high-energy concession stand that serves up the brand's signature fruit and chocolate expertise as the ultimate festival street food destination. This activation will showcase fresh, shareable treats designed for the modern foodie.

Milagro Tequila Bar & Cocktails - Milagro Tequila is elevating the imbibing experience throughout the entire festival footprint by mixing up premium cocktail creations featuring their 100% blue agave tequilas. From the beautiful Milagro branded bar to outposts throughout the venue, Milagro will bring the brighter side of tequila throughout the weekend’s festivities.

Dole Packaged Foods Tropical Experience - Dole will create an immersive flavor destination where guests can bask in the taste of sunshine. Festival-goers will have the opportunity to sample a delicious variety of Dole's finest offerings, featuring their world-famous signature pineapple juice, refreshing fruit bowls, and an array of other beloved tropical fruit favorites.

S.Pellegrino® and Acqua Panna® The Official Waters - S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna will be providing VIP guests with a unique opportunity to participate in a water and food harmonization where guests can taste how natural waters can impact the food experience. Festivalgoers will also get to sample all five flavors of Sanpellegrino CIAO!, a sparkling water with real fruit juices, natural flavors, and a pinch of Sicilian salt.

Lifeway Foods - Lifeway Foods will feature a larger-than-life, iconic inflatable Lifeway Kefir bottle. Guests can step up, aim for their Gut Goals by kicking a soccer ball through the giant bottle, then head over to sample Lifeway Kefir. Packed with protein and probiotics, Lifeway Kefir is a fun, refreshing way to fuel the festival and discover a beloved beverage that’s supported feel-good wellness for 40 years.

Produced by Medium Rare, the experiential entertainment company behind some of New York City's most notable live events, including John Summit's Experts Only Festival on Randall's Island, The Roommates Show Live Central Park Block Party with Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate & more. Eater World's Fare brings together the company's expertise in creating large-scale cultural moments that unite fans through food, entertainment, and community.

“What unites the world more than sports? Food," said Adam Richman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Medium Rare. "Eater World's Fare celebrates the power of great food, the people behind it, the restaurants carrying traditions forward, and the communities they create. Not cuisine as a concept, but the people behind it, the restaurants carrying traditions forward, and the communities they create. We've spent years building experiences around moments that feel genuinely unrepeatable, and bringing together the flavors of the world during one of the biggest global sporting weekends in the most restaurant-obsessed city in America felt like the perfect opportunity to do just that."

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $30, and include admission to Eater World's Fare, granting full access to all festival programming, experiences, live demonstrations, and entertainment. While food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event from select restaurants, all guaranteed entry tickets come packed with perks. Guests will enjoy unique interactive experiences, photo moments, and complimentary bites from premium partners like Maruchan, Cathay Pacific, Square x Gourmega, Edible Arrangements, Milagro Tequila, Dole, San Pellegrino, and Lifeway Kefir.

For an elevated experience, VIP ticket packages presented by Cathay Pacific offer premium hospitality upgrades. VIP guests will unlock exclusive early access to the festival, a lounge and open bar inspired by the airline’s renowned First and Business class lounges, and custom complimentary dishes crafted by the world's finest chefs and restaurants.

For additional information and to secure your tickets, visit eaterworldsfare.com.

Image Credit: Medium Rare