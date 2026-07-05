July is National Ice Cream Month-Celebrate with NYC's AMPLE HILLS CREAMERY

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July is National Ice Cream Month, and we want to share with our readers the new flavors, churners and build-your-own sundaes at Ample Hills Creamery this summer. Their small batch, ingredient-driven American-style ice cream with playful flavors, often evoking nostalgia, is still churned locally in Brooklyn for their four locations by Jazmin Green, the same head of ice cream making since 2015. Recently, she worked with Brooklyn’s Heatonist hot sauce store of “Hot Ones” fame, to create three spicy ice cream and a vegan sorbet with flavors ranging from mild to wild.

What’s new this summer? An instant hit since it launched, the Ube Ooey Gooey ice cream is a vibrant riff on their signature Ooey Gooey Butter Cake made with ube-infused ice cream studded with chunks of house-baked chewy ube ooey gooey butter cake. Also new, Mike’s Hot Sweet as Honey ice cream is a collaboration between two Brooklyn-born brands, featuring a smooth sweet cream base studded with crunchy, crackly pieces of housemade Mike’s Hot Honey-infused honeycomb candy finished with a generous drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey. New premium ‘amplified’ toppings can turn single scoops into full sundaes and multi-layered desserts: cheesecake or brownie bites, chocolate shells, warm peaches, blueberries or strawberries, and thick pistachio drizzle for a Dubai-like experience, especially in the new The Dubai Churner: Chocolate Fudge and Pistachio Square ice creams topped with a chocolate shell, whipped cream, hot fudge, pistachio drizzle, and crispy kataifi.

Just launched, the new Heatonist collab flavors turn up the heat from the mildest Hot Mango to spicy Devil's Food (chocolate ice cream, chocolate brownies, cayenne pepper) to the heat-challenge level Sweet Regret made with Carolina Reaper—one of the world's hottest peppers, measuring between 1.5 and 2.2 million Scoville Heat Units. Due to its intense heat, customers must sign a waiver before digging in! Offered exclusively in its own "Little Dipper" with a small carton of milk for heat relief, Sweet Regret has a sweet cream ice cream base blended with strawberries, strawberry purée and red beet, creating a vibrant, strawberry-forward taste that balances sweetness with serious spice.

Guests can participate in the Sweet Regret Challenge – if they finish the Sweet Regret in the store with no time limit, then it’s free and guests get a $10 gift card. Also, Ample Hills’ ice cream cart will be popping up outside Heatonist in Williamsburg with a selection of flavors every weekend on Saturdays and Sundays through July 26 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Of course, all their signature ice cream flavors are also available, along with the popular make-your-own sundae. Summer favorites like Corn To Run (sweet corn ice cream with cornmeal crumble and blueberry swirl) are returning in July, plus a collab with Zabar’s.

Get to know the NYC locations and summer hours for Ample Hills Creamery by visiting Ample Hills Creamery.

Photo Credit: Ample Hills Creamery