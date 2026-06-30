NEW YORK MARRIOTT MARQUIS 7/3 Celebration

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As NYC celebrates America250 with eight commemorative ball drops, the New York Marriott Marquis is having a supporting celebration on July 3rd with an elevated “America’s Birthday Over Broadway” event in the iconic Broadway Lounge restaurant.

With unbeatable views of Times Square and the ball drops, the fun-filled evening features a premium open bar, live DJ, passed hors d'oeuvres, pizza and dessert stations with panoramic views of the once-in-a-lifetime celebration below.

Plus-ups include the VIP Viewing Experience for additional time on The Perch Outdoor Terrace, or the Marquis Marble Table, which includes reserved seating for up to 16 guests, two bottles of champagne, a dedicated server and more. The cost is $250.00 per person.

More details can be found HERE.

The Broadway Lounge is located at 1535 Broadway, 8th Floor of the New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of New York Marriott Marquis