NYC RESTAURANT WEEK-Summer Edition 2026

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The dining event of the summer is almost here. NYC Restaurant Week returns for the 2026 summer season after an amazing winter program featuring over 650 restaurants! The summer program will start on July 20 and end on August 16, with an optional extension for participating restaurants until Labor Day Weekend.

Reservations will open on July 14 when there will be a complete listing of restaurants participating in all of the 5 boroughs. Make plans in advance as the program is very popular for New Yorkers and guests of the city. Select your neighborhood and cuisine type. Visit a favorite or indulge in a meal that is new to you. We like that there are many restaurants in the midtown, just right for theatergoers.

The menu pricing is $30, $45, or $60 for a two-course prix-fixe lunch. Three-course prixe-fixe dinners are priced at $30, $45, or $60. Two-course prix-fixe lunch: $30, $45 or $60. This does not include beverages, taxes or gratuity. Guests must select one price point per meal time.

For more information, please visit NYC Restaurant Week: Summer 2026 | Seasonal Prix-Fixe Dining.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy