Review: Jack’s All Day-A Neighborhood Standout on 8th Avenue and 46th Street

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Have an outstanding dining experience at Jack’s All Day recently opened in mid-June on 8th Avenue at 46th Street. It’s the place to be whenever you are in the Theater District and this stylish All-American restaurant is already a favorite of people living in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. We stopped by on a Tuesday evening before attending a show and were wowed by the enticing menu choices and the top-notch hospitality. Comfy seating including the stylish bar is very accomodating. Jack’s is ideal for going solo, your next date nights or a friends’ gathering.

Jack’s All Day anchors the corner of 8th Avenue and 46th Street. It is led by the team behind the popular Friedman’s Restaurant along with Managing Partner Max Rockoff, previously of Union Square Hospitality Group and Daily Provisions. The interiors are designed by award-winning Broadway set designer David Korins known for his talents for shows that include Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and Beetlejuice. We especially like the clever wall décor with more than 150 framed pictures of people named Jack and Jacqueline. It’s fun to try to identify as many as you can.

The starter selection couldn’t be better. Consider ordering several of them for table sharing. Chip lovers have the choice of light crispy Zucchini Chips with rosemary, Pecorino, and buttermilk dressing or homemade Potato Chips served with caramelized French onion dip. The Whole Grilled Chicken Wings are a fan favorite. The tender wings are wonderfully seasoned with a dry rub accompanied by Pt. Reyes blue cheese dressing and a classic buffalo sauce for dipping. Don’t miss out on the Tuna Tartare, a delectable appetizer of Bluefin Tuna, Pimentón Aioli on a crisp corn tortilla. Going light? Have a salad that includes their Arugula Salad, Tavern Salad or Jack's Wedge.

Ready to order your entrees? There’s something to suit all tastes and dietary choices. The savory Nashville Hot Chickpea Sandwich with hot sauce, buttermilk drizzle, and cabbage-pepperoncini slaw is a vegetarian’s delight. Other handhelds include the Blackened Fish, Prime Steak and Chicken Classic. Indulge your appetite with the best meatloaf you will ever have. Not Your Nana’s Meatloaf is a generous portion made with Piccinini Bros. custom blend of beef, pork, and veal topped with crispy onions, and mashed potatoes smothered in gravy. Don’t tell your mom that it’s even better than the family recipe! Bring your appetite for other selections such as the Flat Iron Steak, Flounder Piccata, and Spinach and Mushroom Alfredo. Complement your meal with sides such as Sauteed Spinach, Green Bean Casserole, Onion Rings and more.

The cocktail program is particularly enticing and specialty cocktails are offered weekly giving you a great reason to return to sip and savor an original artisanal drink. While many guests come for a meal, settle back at the bar anytime for classics like the Manhattan or Cosmopolitan, spritzes such as the Tangerine Spritz, a Martini menu, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic “Coolers & Refreshers” that are perfect for the warm weather. And the Seasonal Sangrias are a go-to, served by the glass or pitcher.

If you have a little room left after indulging in a satisfying meal, be sure to order dessert. The yummy selections channel old-school Americana with a Warm Brownie Sundae, Seasonal Cobblers, and Strawberry Shortcake.

Gathering a group? Jack’s has a semi-private dining room that is very accommodating. Look into this for your next celebration or business gathering. Find out what all the buzz is about. We highly recommend a visit to Jack’s All Day. Your first visit will be one of many.

Jack’s All Day is open from 4:30-11pm Tuesdays-Sundays, with weekend lunch service to begin later in the summer. It is located at 731 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10036. The restaurant is available for walk-ins also. For more, visit jacksallday.com and call 646.371.9420. Follow @jacksalldaysnyc on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Jack's All Day

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