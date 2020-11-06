FRIENDSGIVING and THANKSGIVING Go-To Cocktail Recipes

Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipes

November is full on now, with upcoming celebrations like Friendsgiving and of course, Thanksgiving. While you might be gathering differently this year, one thing is for sure, you will want cocktail recipes that will please and impress friends and family. These drinks feature Broken Shed Vodka, Disaronno, Grace O'Malley and The Busker. Check out the recipes below. These four cocktails are perfect for holiday toasts.

Velvet White Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Disaronno Velvet

-.5 oz Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur

-.5 oz Vodka

-Chocolate Flakes or Coffee Beans

Method: Shake and strain ingredients over ice. Garnish with chocolate flakes or coffee beans.

Disaronno is the world's favorite Italian liqueur. Featuring an original taste and unmistakable aroma, it stands out on the world stage with distribution in more than 160 countries. The Disaronno bottle has a unique design and a cap, which lends elegance and modernity, embellished with a golden label that enhances its contemporary style. Disaronno Orginale and Disaronno Velvet are a pleasure to enjoy on the rocks as well as in its various cocktails such as the Disaronno Fizz and Velvet White Espresso Martini. Recognizable and versatile, it makes every cocktail one of a kind. Visit: http://www.disaronno.com/.

The Flippin'Egg

Ingredients:

-2 oz vanilla infused Broken Shed Vodka

-1 oz sweetened condensed milk

-1 whole egg

Method: Shake with ice, strain back into shaker and dry shake to get frothy.

Fine strain into a chilled glass and grate fresh nutmeg over the cup.

Broken Shed Vodka is based in Wanaka, a small lake town in the mountains of New Zealand's Southern Alps. The vodka blends two distinct water sources from New Zealand and is distilled three times from New Zealand whey, an environmentally friendly and sustainable use of the natural protein. Distilled, crafted and bottled in New Zealand, Broken Shed is naturally gluten-free, free of sugars, additives and GMO-free. The award-winning vodka was founded in 2009, launched in 2010 in New Zealand, and then launched in the U.S. in June 2012. Visit: https://brokenshed.com/.

Hardtack

Ingredients:

-2 oz Grace O'Malley Whiskey

-.5 oz Homemade spiced red wine syrup - Directions: Take 1-750 ml bottle of red wine and 2 tbsp black peppercorns and reduce over low heat to half. Add 8 oz cup of sugar, stir until dissolved. Strain and store in the fridge for up to 5 days.

-4 dashes of Fee Brothers black walnut bitters

-Peppercorn garnish

Method: Stir all ingredients for 20 seconds and then strain into a rocks glass with one large format ice cube. Garnish with black peppercorns.

As a fast-growing Irish spirits company, Grace O'Malley excites the senses with their premium blended whiskey, boasting one of the highest malt contents in the blended whiskey category at 46% and providing for a smooth complexity never before tasted. Each of Grace O'Malley's fine spirits are distilled at The Great Northern Distillery. It is in this center of whiskey excellence that Grace O'Malley's Master Blender, Paul Caris, together with Master Distillers of The Great Northern Distillery bring the magic to Grace O'Malley Whiskey from distilling to blending and cask management. In addition to whiskey, experience the taste of Ireland with Grace O'Malley's crafted Heather Infused Irish Gin: a traditional-style gin made with modern distilling techniques to capture the native flavors of Ireland. Grace O'Malley Spirits is a collaborative venture between Co. Mayo businessman Stephen Cope, Irish marketing expert Jeff Burns, and brand building entrepreneurs, Stefan Hansen and Hendrick Melle, based in Berlin. Visit: https://graceomalleywhiskey.com/,

Busker Paloma

Ingredients:

-1 oz The Busker Triple Cask Triple Smooth

-2 oz Pink Grapefruit Soda

-Sprig of Fresh Mint

Method: Fill a highball glass with ice and all ingredients. Stir and garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.

The Busker is a "new to world" Irish Whiskey that is born out of a modern Ireland, where the contemporary and bold meet at the crossroads of tradition. The Busker collection includes all four types of Irish whiskeys (Single Grain, Single Pot Still, Single Malt and Blend). The Busker is produced at the Royal Oak Distillery, in County Carlow Ireland, located on an 18th century estate in Ireland's Ancient East region. The Royal Oak Distillery is the only distillery in Ireland which offers a unique Brand all three classic Irish styles of whiskey - Single Grain, Single Malt & Single Pot Still. The Busker uses different casks during the maturation process of their whiskeys including Bourbon casks, Sherry casks, and Marsala casks. Visit: https://thebusker.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers

