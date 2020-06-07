FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

FOOD HOLIDAYS for Summer Months – Lots to Celebrate

Article Pixel Jun. 7, 2020  
FOOD HOLIDAYS for Summer Months – Lots to Celebrate

Whether you're enjoying home cooking, having a barbecue, doing a take-out or getting back to dining where permitted, there are food holidays galore to enjoy during the summer months. Check them out and celebrate.

June 10: National Iced Tea Day - Relax and refresh!

June 15: National Lobster Day - Have it steamed, grilled or in a roll.

June 16: National Fudge Day - Luscious hot fudge sundaes or a fudgy square.

June 18: National Sushi Day - Indulge in an unlimited choice of rolls.

June 21: National Smoothie Day - Fruity, frosty, or full of veggies.

June 22: National Onion Rings Day - A welcome side with burgers ribs, or any summer meal.

June 30: National Ice Cream Soda Day - A root beer float holiday.

July 4: National Caesar Salad Day - Top it with shrimp or chicken and freshly grated parmesan.

July 6: National Fried Chicken Day - Deep fried delight for sandwiches and picnics.

July 10: National Piña Colada Day - Sip this anytime warm weather drink.

July 12: National Pecan Pie Day - A scrumptious southern dessert specialty.

July 13: National French Fries Day -Get the ketchup ready.

July 14: National Macaroni Day - Mac 'n cheese, or your any pasta dish works.

July 17: National Hot Dog Day - Fire up the grill.

July 23: National Vanilla Ice Cream Day - Sweet and simple fave.

July 29: National Lasagna Day -This traditional layered Italian dish is beloved.

July 30: National Cheesecake Day - Luscious and creamy top with summer berries.

August 3: National Watermelon Day -Perfect for group gatherings.

August 4: National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day - Get out your best recipe.

August 5: National Oyster Day - Just a dab of lemon and indulge.

August 10: National S'mores Day - You don't have to be camping to enjoy them.

August 13: National Prosecco Day - Chill some bubbly for a patio sip and use Prosecco to make a "Spritz."

August 16: National Bratwurst Day - Brats are great on the grill.

August 19: National Potato Day - Fried, baked, or roasted, potatoes are incredibly versatile.

August 20: National Bacon Lovers Day - Go beyond breakfast and top a burger, wrap scallops, or crumble in salads.

August 24: National Waffle Day - How about waffles and ice cream or chicken 'n waffles.

August 25: National Banana Split Day - This decadent, scrumptious sundae must be shared.

August 31: Eat Outside Day - This is a great day to top off meals in August.

Photo Credit: Photo by V Fouche, Freeimages.com


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles


From This Author Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy writes articles and reviews for Broadwayworld.com on productions in New York City and New Jersey. She is the Editor in Chief of (read more...)

  • BWW Interview: Andrew DePrisco, Artistic Director of AXELROD PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
  • BUSHWICK KITCHEN – Products for Delicious Cooking and Serving
  • Rosé Wines are In Season – Exquisite Choices
  • BWW Interview: Frank Licato, Artistic Director of HUDSON THEATRE WORKS
  • New Options for DELIVERY and TAKE-OUT in NYC for Your Dining Pleasure
  • HUNGRYROOT Online Grocery Service – Healthy and Delicious Choices Custom Delivered to You