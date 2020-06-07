FOOD HOLIDAYS for Summer Months – Lots to Celebrate

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Whether you're enjoying home cooking, having a barbecue, doing a take-out or getting back to dining where permitted, there are food holidays galore to enjoy during the summer months. Check them out and celebrate.

June 10: National Iced Tea Day - Relax and refresh!

June 15: National Lobster Day - Have it steamed, grilled or in a roll.

June 16: National Fudge Day - Luscious hot fudge sundaes or a fudgy square.

June 18: National Sushi Day - Indulge in an unlimited choice of rolls.

June 21: National Smoothie Day - Fruity, frosty, or full of veggies.

June 22: National Onion Rings Day - A welcome side with burgers ribs, or any summer meal.

June 30: National Ice Cream Soda Day - A root beer float holiday.

July 4: National Caesar Salad Day - Top it with shrimp or chicken and freshly grated parmesan.

July 6: National Fried Chicken Day - Deep fried delight for sandwiches and picnics.

July 10: National Piña Colada Day - Sip this anytime warm weather drink.

July 12: National Pecan Pie Day - A scrumptious southern dessert specialty.

July 13: National French Fries Day -Get the ketchup ready.

July 14: National Macaroni Day - Mac 'n cheese, or your any pasta dish works.

July 17: National Hot Dog Day - Fire up the grill.

July 23: National Vanilla Ice Cream Day - Sweet and simple fave.

July 29: National Lasagna Day -This traditional layered Italian dish is beloved.

July 30: National Cheesecake Day - Luscious and creamy top with summer berries.

August 3: National Watermelon Day -Perfect for group gatherings.

August 4: National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day - Get out your best recipe.

August 5: National Oyster Day - Just a dab of lemon and indulge.

August 10: National S'mores Day - You don't have to be camping to enjoy them.

August 13: National Prosecco Day - Chill some bubbly for a patio sip and use Prosecco to make a "Spritz."

August 16: National Bratwurst Day - Brats are great on the grill.

August 19: National Potato Day - Fried, baked, or roasted, potatoes are incredibly versatile.

August 20: National Bacon Lovers Day - Go beyond breakfast and top a burger, wrap scallops, or crumble in salads.

August 24: National Waffle Day - How about waffles and ice cream or chicken 'n waffles.

August 25: National Banana Split Day - This decadent, scrumptious sundae must be shared.

August 31: Eat Outside Day - This is a great day to top off meals in August.

