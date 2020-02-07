FISH CHEEKS Teams Up with Phillip Lim for a Free NYFW Event

This New York Fashion Week (NYFW), the team at Phillip Lim will be debuting their new FW20 women's and men's collections all day on Monday, February 10th at their Great Jones flagship (48 Great Jones Street) for an informal relaxed studio day with Fish Cheeks, NoHo's acclaimed seafood-focused Thai restaurant.

The event will be a chance for everyone - friends, family, customers, the public, all creative neighbors and businesses on Great Jones St. - to see the new collection, pop in, enjoy some bites, and hang out with Phillip himself. It is open to the public and a great way to enjoy NYFW.

Fish Cheeks will be serving bite-sized versions of their classic Thai dishes, such as Ma Hor (Galloping horses; sweet, salty, almost candied pork on sharp wedges of pineapple and orange); Fried Dried Fish with Watermelon (refreshing watermelon with roasted fish + deep-fried crispy shallots); and Miang Ma Muang (roasted shredded coconut with green mango).

Photo Credit: Alexa Bendek





